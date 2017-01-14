Sports, Cricket

Gujarat overcome Mumbai to win their second Ranji Trophy title

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Gujarat captain and wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel notched-up a solid 143 to help guide Gujarat to a win against Mumbai in the final.
Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)
Indore: Gujarat notched up their second Ranji Trophy triumph on Saturday, defeating Mumbai by five wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Parthiv recently made a comeback to the international stage, and played three Tests against England, at Mohali, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The 31-year-old scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. Incidentally, he has not scored more than two 100s against any other First Class side.

The Gujarat captain got good support from the other end, with Manprit Juneja scoring 54. Balwinder Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai in the second innings, picking up two wickets for 91 runs.

Earlier in the game, Gujarat had skittled Mumbai out for 228 and proceeded to take a 100-run lead in the first innings.

While Mumbai put up a challenging 411 in their second essay, the 100-run first innings difference proved to be too big in the end.

Chintam Gaja starred with the ball earlier for Gujarat, picking up six wickets for 121 runs.

Tags: ranji trophy final, gujarat vs mumbai, parthiv patel
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Video: RP Singh snatches spectator’s mobile, throws it on the ground

In the video, RP Singh is shown to cross the boundary rope, snatch the phone before throwing it onto the ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Amaal Mallik slams Bollywood for nepotism; questions nominees and the jury behind it

Amaal Mallik is from a musical family. He is the son of Daboo Mallik, brother of Armaan Mallik and nephew of Anu Mallik. Armaan has also criticised the award organisers for their poor choice in music categoty.
 

US: Woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

Gloria Williams is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl in Jacksonville. (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s inputs will be priceless: Virat Kohli

Kohli believes that Dhoni's inputs during the game will help Indiaget their DRS calls right. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 3D renders: No home button, no dual-camera

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Pak woman hires goons to thrash her cheating husband

She hired the goons to teach a lesson to her husband and paid them Rs five lakh to thrash him. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
