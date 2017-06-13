Sports, Cricket

Cricket Association of Bengal website gets hacked

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
A click on the www.cricketassociationofbengal.com says, "Due to some Technical reasons this site is temporarily deactivated."
The CAB president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is currently away in England for his commentary assignment in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.(Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: The official website of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been hacked and the association has lodged a complaint at the police headquarters at Lal Bazar.

A click on the www.cricketassociationofbengal.com says, "Due to some Technical reasons this site is temporarily deactivated."

The CAB website, which was hacked late night on June 9 would be restored today without any loss of data, an official said.The CAB website was hacked late night on June 9. (Photo: Screengrab)

The official also added that the site would be restored on Tuesday.

"We have filed a written complaint with the cyber cell at Lalbazar on June 10. Police are investigating the matter and have promised us enhanced security level."

"We have been assured that the problem will get solved within the next two to three days. Hopefully, things will be sorted out soon," CAB joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The CAB president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is currently away in England for his commentary assignment in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

