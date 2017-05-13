 LIVE !  :  Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay overs as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2017: GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lions off to a flying start
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2017: GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lions off to a flying start

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Score: Gujarat Lions 61/0 from 6 overs: Dwayne Smith (26*), Ishan Kishan (34*).
Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay overs as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. (Photo: PTI)
 Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay overs as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat Lions 61/0 from 6 overs:

Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. The duo has targeted spinners and pacers as GL score 61 runs in the first six overs.

Kanpur: In what could be a do-or-die encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field against Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions here on Saturday.

Yuvraj Singh, who sustained an injury in SRH's last game against Mumbai Indians, is yet to recover from the injury and is replaced by Deepak Hooda. GL, meanwhile, have made two changes to their playing XI as Praveen Kumar and Munaf Patel come in place of Basil Thampi and Dinesh Karthik.

 

While Gujarat Lions will be eager to play party poppers, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will need nothing but a win to seal playoff’s berth as the two sides face eachother here on Saturday.

The David Warner-led side started their IPL 2017 campaign on a bang. However, defeats in the latter stages of the tournament have made things really tricky for them. While Sunrisers sealed a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last match, they will need to come up with another ace performance as they take on Suresh Raina-led side at the Green Park Stadium.

SRH will bank on their tried and tested performers – Orange Cap holder David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan – as they aim to seal their 8th win in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

If SRH lose this game, then they will have to pin their hopes on Rising Pune Supergiant versus Kings XI Punjab where KXIP’s defeat will help SRH to enter the top four.

Squads:

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Tejas Baroka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

Tags: live cricket score, sunrisers hyderabad, gujarat lions, ipl 2017
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

Related Stories

A day after the Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils clashed on Wednesday, police arrested three people who were allegedly running a betting racket from inside the same hotel where the two teams were staying. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL: Police to question 2 Gujarat Lions players over contact with arrested bookies?

2 people were arrested from the team hotel while the other was arrested from the stadium where the match was played.
12 May 2017 1:58 PM
The police were also trying to find out how they got rooms in the hotel where the cricketers from Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions were staying. (Photo: BCCI)

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Dardevils: IPL betting racket busted, 2 held from team hotel

2 people were arrested from a room on the 17th floor of the city's only five-star hotel, which is located near to the stadium.
12 May 2017 9:35 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (Photo: AP)

IPL 2017: Must-win match for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat, on the other hand, have been inconsistent but they still possess the firepower to disrupt Hyderabad’s applecart.
13 May 2017 2:37 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
 

Global ransomware attack: What is it, how did it spread and how to prevent it

The ransomware has been identified a new variant of "WannaCry" that had the ability to automatically spread across large networks by exploiting a known bug in
 

LIVE| IPL 2017: GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lions off to a flying start

Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay overs as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. (Photo: PTI)
 

Faf Du Plessis hints at retirement post 2019 World Cup

“I see myself heading towards the 2019 World Cup playing all formats of the game and then calling time on my career,” said Faf du Plessis. (Photo: AP)
 

MS Dhoni to lead Ricky Ponting's all-time IPL XI; Virat Kohli too makes the cut

"MS Dhoni is at No.6 and he will also be the captain of my side. He brings huge experience and whenever he is at the crease ... you always have a chance of winning the game,” said Ricky Ponting as he explained why he chose Dhoni to lead his team. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Virender Sehwag confident of Virat Kohli getting out of lean patch

"The hallmark of a good player is who can come out of bad form and Virat knows very well how to come back into good form,” said Virender Sehwag as he backed Virat Kohli to come good in upcoming Champions Trophy in England. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Faf Du Plessis hints at retirement post 2019 World Cup

“I see myself heading towards the 2019 World Cup playing all formats of the game and then calling time on my career,” said Faf du Plessis. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni to lead Ricky Ponting's all-time IPL XI; Virat Kohli too makes the cut

Virender Sehwag confident of Virat Kohli getting out of lean patch

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils beat Pune Supergiant, keep them waiting for playoffs

Delhi Daredevils held their nerve as they beat Rising Pune Supergiant by seven runs. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017: Mumbai, KKR lock horns in battle for top two slots

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir with teammate Umesh Yadav celebrate a wicket during IPL against RPS at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham