LIVE| IPL 2017: GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lions off to a flying start

Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay overs as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat Lions 61/0 from 6 overs:

Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have made the most of the powerplay as Gujarat Lions are off to a flying start. The duo has targeted spinners and pacers as GL score 61 runs in the first six overs.

Kanpur: In what could be a do-or-die encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field against Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions here on Saturday.

Yuvraj Singh, who sustained an injury in SRH's last game against Mumbai Indians, is yet to recover from the injury and is replaced by Deepak Hooda. GL, meanwhile, have made two changes to their playing XI as Praveen Kumar and Munaf Patel come in place of Basil Thampi and Dinesh Karthik.

While Gujarat Lions will be eager to play party poppers, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will need nothing but a win to seal playoff’s berth as the two sides face eachother here on Saturday.

The David Warner-led side started their IPL 2017 campaign on a bang. However, defeats in the latter stages of the tournament have made things really tricky for them. While Sunrisers sealed a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last match, they will need to come up with another ace performance as they take on Suresh Raina-led side at the Green Park Stadium.

SRH will bank on their tried and tested performers – Orange Cap holder David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan – as they aim to seal their 8th win in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

If SRH lose this game, then they will have to pin their hopes on Rising Pune Supergiant versus Kings XI Punjab where KXIP’s defeat will help SRH to enter the top four.

Squads:

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Tejas Baroka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.