Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils beat Pune Supergiant, keep them waiting for playoffs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 1:24 am IST
The home team won the toss and took first strike but were promptly rocked by the early dismissals of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer.
Adam Zampa is congratulated after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: BCCI)
 Adam Zampa is congratulated after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils’ jolted Rising Pune Supergiant’s play-offs ambitions, beating the visitors by seven runs in their penultimate Indian Premier League match at the Kotla here on Friday.

After restricting the hosts to 168/8, Pune fluffed the run chase, reaching 161/7 in their allotted overs.

Manoj Tiwary (64, 45b, 6x4, 3x6) made a valiant effort but came up short as Pune succumbed to their second loss in nine matches, which extended their wait for a play-offs spot.

They remain third on 16 points while Delhi rose to 12 points but stay sixth.

Pune began on the wrong note, losing Ajinkya Rahane off the very first ball of their innings. Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan turned back the clock, unleashing a vicious inswinger that went through the gate.

The onus fell on was on skipper Steve Smith (38, 32b, 4x6, 1x6) to build a foundation for the chase. He and Rahul Tripathi began in right earnest till the Maharashtra batsman feathered Khan’s slower offcutter to the wicketkeeper.

At 36/2 in 4.1 overs, Pune’s innings could have gone either way. No.4 Tiwary got into the groove with successive boundaries off Mohammed Shami in the sixth over. And followed up with another boundary and a six off Amit Mishra.

Pune looked comfortable after the end of their Powerplays at 53/2.

Shahbaz Nadeem broke their rhythm when he trapped Smith plumb in front with a low delivery, which the Australian missed while trying to pull.

Ben Stokes (33, 35b, 3x4, 2x6) took over the mantle of pushing the run rate along but perished in the deep off Shami.

Pune needed 38 off the last three overs, and once Mahendra Singh Dhoniwas run out in the 18th over, they were up against it.

Earlier, Karun Nair played a lone hand but it was enough for Delhi Dardevils to post a fighting 168/8.

The home team won the toss and took first strike but were promptly rocked by the early dismissals of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer.

Samson had only himself to blame as he was slow to start off on a quick single, allowing the agile Ben Stokes to knock down the stumps with a direct throw from backward point.

No.3 Iyer was undone by in-form Jaydev Unadkat’s away going delivery, nicking it to Dhoni behind the stumps.

Reduced to 9/2, in the third over, Nair (64, 45b, 9x4) and Risabh Pant (36, 22b, 4x4, 2x6) began rebuilding the innings.

Scorecard:

Delhi Daredevils: S. Samson (run out) 2, K. Nair c Unadkat b Stokes 64, S. Iyer c Dhoni b Unadkat 3, R. Pant c Christian b Zampa 36, M. Samuels c Dhoni b Christian 27, C. Anderson st Dhoni b Washington Sundar 3, P. Cummins b Stokes 11, A Mishra (not out) 13, Mohammed Shami c Stokes b Unadkat 2, S Nadeem (not out) 0. Extras (lb 3, w 4) 7. Total (for 8 wickets in 20 overs) 168. FoW: 1-3, 2-9, 3-83, 4-117, 5-124, 6-140, 7-162, 8-166.

Bowling: Unadkat 4-0-29-2, Thakur 3-0-35-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-1, Stokes 4-0-31-2, Zampa 4-0-29-1, Christian 2-0-18-1.
Rising Pune Supergiant: A. Rahane b Khan 0, R. Tripathi c Pant b Khan 7, S. Smith lbw b Nadeem 38, M. Tiwary b Cummins 64, B. Stokes c Anderson b Mohammed Shami 33, M.S. Dhoni run out (Mohammed Shami) 5, lbw b Mohammed Shami 3, Washington Sundar not out 5. Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6. Total (for seven wickets in 20 overs) 161.

Fow: 1-0, 2-36, 3-74, 4-125, 5-135, 6-138, 7-161.
Bowling: Z. Khan 4-0-25-2, Mohammed Shami 4-0-37-2, Nadeem 3-0-21-1, A. Mishra 3-0-26-0, P. Cummins 4-0-35-1, M. Samuels 1-0-12-0, C. Anderson 1-0-4-0

Tags: rising pune supergiant, delhi daredevils, mohammed shami

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

IPL: Police to question 2 Gujarat Lions players over contact with arrested bookies?

A day after the Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils clashed on Wednesday, police arrested three people who were allegedly running a betting racket from inside the same hotel where the two teams were staying. (Photo: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab to take nothing-to-lose attitude vs Rising Pune Superginat: Saha

VVS Laxman named Honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club

VVS Laxman joins fellow Indian icons Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly on the prestigious list of MCC Honorary Life Members. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI refuses to compensate PCB in absence of ‘legally binding document’

BCCI said that the MoU signed in 2014 is not a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham