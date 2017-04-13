'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag lashed out at the Kashmiri youths who were seen manhandling CRPF jawans in a viral video.

A video of some Kashmiri youths abusing a few CRPF jawans went viral, earlier this week. Sehwag, who is known to be outspoken on the social media about various issues, tweeted this video, condemning the actions of the Kashmiri youths, and calling for “the rot” to stop.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Gambhir criticised the youths, labelling them “anti-Indian”. The southpaw also claimed that “Kashmir is ours (India’s)”.

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

The 35-year-old, who is currently leading the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also went on to shoot a warning to the so called “anti-Indians”.

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Gambhir had previously also spoken about issues related to the Indian armed forces, namely when Gurmehar Kaur, the daughter of a martyred Army veteran, posted a video, where she condemned cross-border violence between India and Pakistan.

"I have the utmost respect for the Indian Army. Their service to the nation and all of us is unmatched. However the recent events have left me with a sense of disappointment,” Gambhir had said.

“We live in a free country where everyone is entitled to their opinion. If a daughter who lost her father puts up posts about the horrors of war with the intention of achieving peace, she has all the right to. It is not an opportunity for everyone to show how patriotic they are and gang up on her to mock her. She is entitled to her opinion just as every other citizen is. Everyone may or may not agree with it but mocking her for it is despicable," he said.