Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh star as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEYA TILAK
Published Apr 13, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah (3/24), Harbhajan Singh (2/23) stared as Mumbai Indians secured their second consecutive win in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League by beating defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets here on Wednesday. The loss also ended SRH's 5-match winning streak in the tournament.  

Sunrisers Hyderabad had harboured hopes of successfully defending a modest 158-run total after dismissing Jos Buttler (14), Rohit Sharma (4) and Kieron Pollard (11) cheaply. However, the troi of southpaws – Parthiv Patel (39), Krunal Pandya (37) and Nitish Rana (45), who had scored a quickfire fifty in MI’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, starred with the bat as the hometeam secured two points at the Wankhede Stadium.

While Mumbai Indians found themselves in a tricky situation having lost 4 wickets at 111, youngsters Krunal and Rana made sure there was no late comeback from SRH.  

Earlier, after put in to bat, David Warner-led SRH failed to score big and lost their way from a solid 114-2 to a below par 158-8.

While Warner played his shots, MI, conceding merely 34 runs in first six overs, kept the things tight as Shikhar Dhawan struggled to get going, scoring just 7 off 15 balls. However, the Indian opener made up for the slow start as he hit 2 fours and a six in the seventh over of the innings. Dhawan and Warner added 47 runs more from next 25 balls before Parthiv Patel, running towards point, took an excellent catch off Harbhajan Singh’s bowling to end Warner’s innings. The Turbanator struck one more time as he dismissed Deepak Hooda in the 14th over.

The Rohit Sharma-led side made further inroads and dashed SRH's hopes of putting up a big total on board as Dhawan (48) and Yuvraj Singh (5) got out in quick succession off Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya respectively. While Ben Cutting looked threatening (20 off 10 balls), Jasprit Bumrah (3/24) disturbed the timber to end Cuttings’ innings and Sunrisers’ ambition to finish the innings with a flourish.

Tags: mumbai indians, sunrisers hyderabad, ipl 2017

