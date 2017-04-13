Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: RCB captain Virat Kohli declared match fit, could return for MI clash

Virat Kohli will now be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match against Mumbai Indians in IPL on April 14.
Virat Kohli injured his shoulder while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been declared match fit to play competitive cricket, BCCI confirmed on Thursday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team on Wednesday confirmed that Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Mr. Virat Kohli has regained match fitness. He will now be available for RCB’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru,” the BCCI statement read.

Kohli has recovered from the shoulder injury he had suffered while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury forced Kohli to miss the fourth Test at Dharamsala and initial few matches of RCB.

The India skipper had undergone rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder and has now recovered to be able to participate in IPL 2017.

