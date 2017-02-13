 LIVE !  :  While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad
 
LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad

Published Feb 13, 2017, 9:01 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 10:13 am IST
Score: Bangladesh 131/4: Mahmudullah (29*), Mushfiqur Rahim (5*).
While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP)
 While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh 108/4 from 38 overs:

WICKET! India make early inroads as Ravindra Jadeja removes Shakib Al Hasan in the third over of the day. The ball just took off from the rough outside the off-stump, hit Shakib's bat and kissed his thigh pad before Pujara took a catch at forward short-leg.

Hyderabad: Bangladesh have a tough task at their hand to save the one-off Test as India press for victory on day five here on Monday.

While it is unlikely that the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side, who are 3 down f0r 103 while chasing 459, will go for a win, Virat Kohli-led India are favourites to win the one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Bangladesh will hope that two of their most experienced campaigners – Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim – to eek out a draw. However, that won’t be a walk in the park on the fifth day track against R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket.

