Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli's men aim for early strikes after losing toss

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2018, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Score after 3 overs, RSA 4-0: Elgar 3(9)*, Markram 1(9)*; Bumrah 2-1-4-0
Virat Kohli and co will look to level the series, while and Faf du Plessis and his side look to wrap it up with a win. (Photo: BCCI)
Centurion: Faf du Plessis has won the toss yet again and has gone with the same decision to bat first, as in the first Test. Three changes in the Indian team. Parthiv Patel replaces Saha who is struggling with a minor niggle. KL Rahul makes way for Dhawan while Ishant Sharma replaces Bhuvneshwar, to get some extra bounce.

Teams:

 

Preview:

Team India include KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel in the playing 11 in place of Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan. South Africa hand debut to Lungisani Ngidi

Virat Kohli-led Team India will hope to bounce back from their 72-run defeat against South Africa, when the two teams face-off in the second Test, starting on Saturday.

Luck did not go India’s way in the first match, despite fighting efforts from the bowlers, including the pace quartret of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah,  Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

Pandya, too, would Have wanted to score a century in the first innings, and despite scoring 93, he failed to take his form forward in the second innings.

The main question ahead of the match will be the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan, who could be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane for the Test match.

Dhawan has been out of form for a while now, and just managed to score a total of 32 runs from the two innings in the Cape Town Test.

Faf du Plessis’ side, meanwhile, have now found an in-form bower in Vernon Philander, who bagged nine wickets in the first Test, including a six-wicket haul.

In terms of batsmen, it will up to the duo of AB de Villiers and du Plessis to carry on the batting, if the Proteas’ top-order collapse early.

Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel and KL rahul could make it to India’s playing XI, as the Men in Blue hope to level the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungisani Ngidi

What time does the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 pm IST

Where can you watch the match?

The match can be seen on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary). The match can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Tags: south africa vs india, live cricket score, centurion test


