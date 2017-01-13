Sports, Cricket

Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh compares MS Dhoni with Raavan, terms him ‘arrogant’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Yograj Singh said Yuvraj does not listen to him much and warned Virat Kohli not to make a Dhoni-like mistake about Yuvraj.
While Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni continue to share a warm rapport, Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father, has continued to target India’s World Cup-winning skipper. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh has made a comeback to the India’s ODI after three years and set to be a part of the playing XI in the first game against England in Pune on January 15. However, his father Yograj Singh, although happy with Yuvraj’s comeback to the side, has once again targeted Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After Yuvraj was recalled to the ODI side after three years, Yograj had stated that Yuvraj, as he (Yograj) had predicted two years ago, is back in the side as soon as Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy.

The former India cricketer once again slammed India’s World Cup-winning captain.

“Let's be honest, did I or did I not predict this two years back? If you go back to any of my interviews, I've clearly established that he doesn't like Yuvraj and that there is internal politics within the team. I myself have played for India and I know how these things happen,” Yograj said in an interview to Sportskeeda.

“Dhoni was running the show with the squad, and now since Virat has taken over things are different. He simply cannot ignore Yuvraj's performances in the domestic level. Be it ODI or T-20, he's a perfect fit, something Dhoni never understood or didn't try to even understand.” Yograj continued.

“Back in May, I had told him no one in the Indian team will support you. Just concentrate on your performances and you will make it. He focussed and see the results. I also told him marriage and all is fine, but remain focussed on your game, because Dhoni will retire one day and that happened. He (Yuvraj) doesn't listen to me much, but now he will also know that his father was right,” added Yograj.

Yograj, who played only a Test for India, had compared Dhoni with Raavan after India had beaten Pakistan in the World Cup 2015. Yograj reiterated that fact yet again, saying: “Raavan's reign has to come to an end similarly; even his reign has now come to an end. We will see who actually comes out on top now that it will be solely based on performances.”

“I personally feel Dhoni with the bat has been on the decline and that he will not be able to match his performances from before. His arrogance will now break,” added Yograj. 

“Apart from using Yuvraj for his batting, I feel Kohli shouldn’t make the same mistake as Dhoni. Yuvraj is as good a bowler, and he should use him wisely. If he does India will win,” concluded Yograj.

While Yuvraj and Dhoni have always shared a cordial relationship and made it a point to appreciate each others’ performances time and again, Yograj has shown a tendency to blame Dhoni whenever Yuvraj was excluded from the Indian squad.

The fact that Yuvraj and Dhoni admire each other was visible when the two talked highly of each other in a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team after Dhoni’s last game as a captain in the Indian colours.

Tags: yograj singh, yuvraj singh, ms dhoni
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

