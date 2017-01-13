Sports, Cricket

In my mind, the series against South Africa in 2015 was my last: MS Dhoni

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Virat and I have been very close right from the start, said Dhoni while explaining his relationship with Kohli.
"Virat and I have been very close right from the start. Virat was somebody who always wanted to improve," said MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 "Virat and I have been very close right from the start. Virat was somebody who always wanted to improve," said MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)

Pune: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday interacted with the media for the first time after he stepped down from the Indian cricket team’s limited-overs captaincy.

"In my mind, the series in India against South Africa was my last. After that it was pretty easy to judge why I went to Zimbabwe. Because of that finally, I told BCCI officially I won’t be captaining anymore," revealed Dhoni in the pre-match conference ahead of the first ODI against England in Pune.

"I am somebody who believes in our scenario, split captaincy doesn't really work. It is not something that I had a view upon right now, it was something I always believed in. With the Indian team, one captainship – one player leading the team in all the formats is something (which) is very crucial. Now, I can’t be the Test captain as I have quit the Test cricket. I don’t think my views should change. So, it was something which was always in my mind," added Dhoni.

“I was waiting for right time, was waiting for Virat to ease in into the Test format. (I) Feel this team has the potential to win in all formats,” said Dhoni.

"A lot has changed since I took over the captaincy in 2007 to now. The requirement of the team has changed as well. No fixed batting order for me. The guys at the top did remarkably. I will change my role as per the responsibilities given to me. Depending on where I am batting, I will bat accordingly," Dhoni added.

After leading India over nine years, Dhoni relinquished the role of Indian cricket team in the first week of 2017.

Dhoni, who powered India to three ICC Trophy triumphs – ICC World Twenty20 2007, ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013, handed over the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli, who was already leading the Indian Test team.

"Virat and I have been very close right from the start. Virat was somebody who always wanted to improve. The reason why he is successful because he always wanted to improve. He has improvised his cricket. He will keep getting better with the responsibilities. In comparison to Tests, ODI is an easier format. I will give my feedback to him as a wicketkeeper," said Dhoni.

"The more I can serve to him (Virat) the better it will be for our team," said Dhoni.

Asked whether he has any regrets during his stint as India captain, Dhoni said:

"I don’t regret anything in life. What does not kill you makes you stronger. Overall, it has been a journey for me right from when I started."

“Overall it was a journey that I really enjoyed, it brings smile on my face irrespective of whether it was a tough or good period,” added Dhoni.

Tags: ms dhoni, india vs england, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Related Stories

The leg-spinner also added that the strong bond between Dhoni and Virat Kohli will help the new captain grow as a leader. (Photo: PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will help Virat Kohli grow as a leader, says Anil Kumble

Kumble, who was replaced as India’s Test skipper by Dhoni said the journey of the wicketkeeper-batsman as captain has been phenomenal.
12 Jan 2017 5:51 PM
The Team India jerseys have always enjoyed a good reception amongst its fans and the new kit promises to do the same. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Co don Team India's new ODI jersey

The key feature in the new Team India ODI kit includes '4D Quickness', said BCCI.
12 Jan 2017 1:57 PM
Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for MS Dhoni

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him, wrote Kohli on Dhoni.
06 Jan 2017 10:48 AM
In terms of leadership and communication, Mahi still holds the key because he's the keeper and brings invaluable experience, said R Ashwin. (Photo: AFP)

MS Dhoni still holds the key in terms of communication: R Ashwin

Virat on occasions can be aggressive, that's one thing I need to try and get adjust to, said the Indian off-spinner.
11 Jan 2017 7:34 PM

Entertainment Gallery

On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India will do very good under Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, who had shouldered deputy captain’s role under Kohli in Tests, was confident that Team India will do very good under the leadership of the Delhi cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

In my mind, the series against South Africa in 2015 was my last: MS Dhoni
 

Video: Spoof of Raees trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo is hilarious

Neymar also makes an appearance (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

Former first daughters, Jenna Bush(Left) and Barbara Bush(Right). (Photo: AP)
 

Apple plans to put holes in your future iPhone's display

The openings mentioned in the patent is said to be located in the active portion of the display. (Photo: AppleInsider/ USPTO)
 

Paratha-wala Hanan Khan eyes Pakistan cricket team selection

Hanan Khan is picked Pakistan’s NCA XI side which will play two Twenty20 games against a Malaysian side on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore. (Photo: Hanan Khan / Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Team India will do very good under Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, who had shouldered deputy captain’s role under Kohli in Tests, was confident that Team India will do very good under the leadership of the Delhi cricketer. (Photo: AFP)

Paratha-wala Hanan Khan eyes Pakistan cricket team selection

Hanan Khan is picked Pakistan’s NCA XI side which will play two Twenty20 games against a Malaysian side on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore. (Photo: Hanan Khan / Facebook)

Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of his resignation as CAB chief

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was reported to be in contention of BCCI’s president’s post, is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh compares MS Dhoni with Raavan, terms him ‘arrogant’

While Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni continue to share a warm rapport, Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father, has continued to target India’s World Cup-winning skipper. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)

Shreyas Iyer’s 82 keeps Mumbai alive in Ranji title clash

Shreyas Iyer
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham