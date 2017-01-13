In my mind, the series against South Africa in 2015 was my last: MS Dhoni

"Virat and I have been very close right from the start. Virat was somebody who always wanted to improve," said MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)

Pune: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday interacted with the media for the first time after he stepped down from the Indian cricket team’s limited-overs captaincy.

"In my mind, the series in India against South Africa was my last. After that it was pretty easy to judge why I went to Zimbabwe. Because of that finally, I told BCCI officially I won’t be captaining anymore," revealed Dhoni in the pre-match conference ahead of the first ODI against England in Pune.

"I am somebody who believes in our scenario, split captaincy doesn't really work. It is not something that I had a view upon right now, it was something I always believed in. With the Indian team, one captainship – one player leading the team in all the formats is something (which) is very crucial. Now, I can’t be the Test captain as I have quit the Test cricket. I don’t think my views should change. So, it was something which was always in my mind," added Dhoni.

“I was waiting for right time, was waiting for Virat to ease in into the Test format. (I) Feel this team has the potential to win in all formats,” said Dhoni.

"A lot has changed since I took over the captaincy in 2007 to now. The requirement of the team has changed as well. No fixed batting order for me. The guys at the top did remarkably. I will change my role as per the responsibilities given to me. Depending on where I am batting, I will bat accordingly," Dhoni added.

After leading India over nine years, Dhoni relinquished the role of Indian cricket team in the first week of 2017.

Dhoni, who powered India to three ICC Trophy triumphs – ICC World Twenty20 2007, ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013, handed over the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli, who was already leading the Indian Test team.

"Virat and I have been very close right from the start. Virat was somebody who always wanted to improve. The reason why he is successful because he always wanted to improve. He has improvised his cricket. He will keep getting better with the responsibilities. In comparison to Tests, ODI is an easier format. I will give my feedback to him as a wicketkeeper," said Dhoni.

"The more I can serve to him (Virat) the better it will be for our team," said Dhoni.

Asked whether he has any regrets during his stint as India captain, Dhoni said:

"I don’t regret anything in life. What does not kill you makes you stronger. Overall, it has been a journey for me right from when I started."

“Overall it was a journey that I really enjoyed, it brings smile on my face irrespective of whether it was a tough or good period,” added Dhoni.