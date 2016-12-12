 LIVE !  :  Indina Team (Photo: DC) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 5: India four wickets away from sealing the series
 
DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2016, 9:16 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 9:18 am IST
The hosts are firmly on their way to win the Mumbai Test and sealing the series 3-0.
Mumbai: Welcome to the 5th and final day play of the fourth Test between India and England in Mumbai.

The hosts are firmly on their way to win the Mumbai Test, they are just four wickets away from sealing the series 3-0. On the other hand, England are struggling at 182/6 in the second innings and still trail India by 49 runs, after India put up a mammoth 631 in the first innings.

Star batsman Virat Kohli made a record-shattering 235 to put India on top of the match, Kohli became the first Indian captain to score three double tons. The skipper was well assisted by all-rounder Jayant Yadav, the lower order batsman became the first Indian No. 9 to score a century.

Murali Vijay scored his eight Test ton to lay the foundation for a strong Indian reply to England's first innings total of 400.

