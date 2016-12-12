Ind vs Eng: India decimate India by an innings and 36 runs to win series 3-0

R Ashwin ran through England’s lower-order as Virat Kohli and Co. won the Mumbai Test by an innings and 36 runs. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: India needed just 32 minutes to wrap up England innings and clinch the five-match Test series on Monday, with one game still to be played.

R Ashwin ran through England’s lower-order as Virat Kohli and Co. won the Mumbai Test by an innings and 36 runs. Two of India’s prime match-winners from the current unit, Ashwin, the world No. 1 bowler and the all-rounder who claimed his seventh 10-wicket haul, and skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a record-breaking 235 runs, played pivotal roles in India’s win at the Wankhede Stadium.

England were banking on Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler to put up a fight and go past India’s total. But Ashwin’s magic, which saw him claim all the four wickets on day 5, was a bit too much for Bairstow, who could add only a run to his overnight score of 50.

While Buttler remained unbeaten, Ashwin, who now has 27 wickets in the series, got the better off Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and James Anderson.