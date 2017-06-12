Anil Kumble to be Team India head coach until West Indies tour, if he agrees: COA

Anil Kumble is set to continue as the Team India head coach till the end of the West Indies tour. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Former India captain Anil Kumble is set to continue in his role as the head coach of the national cricket team till the end of India’s tour of West Indies if he agrees, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai.

Kumble’s contract as the Team India head coach has been a hot topic of discussion in the Indian cricketing circle, with the BCCI inviting applications for the former India leggie’s post. His contract runs out at the end of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, in England.

However, COA chief Vinod Rai has now said that Kumble could continue as the head coach till the end of the West Indies tour, which gets underway five days after the Champions Trophy final, if he wishes to.

Kumble’s future as the coach has been shrouded in mystery, with various media reports suggesting a rift between him and Team India skipper Virat Kohli.