Live | MI vs SRH: Harbhajan Singh strikes again, Deepak Hooda gone

Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have gotten off to a steady start for SRH. (Photo: BCCI)

SRH: 105-2 from 13.1 overs

WICKET!

SRH: 81-1 from 10.2 overs

WICKET! Important breakthrough for MI. Warner looked set to launch into the overdrive, but Harbhajan gets him. Warner went for the switch-hit, and mis-timed his shot, and lobbed it behind the wicket. PArthiv Patel did well to take a diving catch.

SRH: 75-0 from 10 overs

David Warner looks like he is in the mood to score some big runs today. The Aussie has belted 7 boundaries, while Dhawan has hit the only six of the innings so far. Warner, incidentally, has climbed above KKR’s Chris Lynn to the top of the highest run-getter’s spot.

SRH: 26-0 from 5 overs

SRH have made a steady start to their innings. Rohit Sharma has been smart with his choice of bowlers, starting with veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. There was a moment when Harbhajan thought they had Warner stumped, but replays showed that the SRH skipper had his foot just behind the crease.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha (wk), Ben Cutting, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman

Toss:

Mumbai Indians have won the toss, and have decided to field first.

Mumbai: After a mixed start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Mumbai Indians are set to welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad into their home ground, as they attempt to get back into the top four positions in the IPL table.

MI, who have played two matchs, have lost one and won the other. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians will be looking to get their second victory under their belt, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The return of strike pace bowler Lasith Malinga certainly seems to have helped the Mumbaikars, as they produced a fine bowling performance to launch them to their first win, against Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad carried their form from last season forward, winning both of their first two games against Royal Challengers Banglaore, and Gujarat Lions.