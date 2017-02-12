 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi
 
Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi

Published Feb 12, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Bangladesh steadied their ship after losing early wickets on Day 3 and will now hope to frustrate Virat Kohli and India even further.
Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP)
Bangladesh 322/7 from 105 overs

WICKET! What a start to the day's play! Bhuvneshwar Kumar kicks off proceedings by removing Mehedi Hasan's leg stump with a brilliant reverse swinging delivery.

Hyderabad: Bangladesh put in a brave resistance on Day 3 of the one-off Test against India having seen the hosts put up 687 on the board.

After losing their first four wickets around the 100 mark, star man Shakib Al Hasan and captain Mushfiqur Rahim put together a 109-run partnership to steady the ship before the former was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rahim is still at the crease with the more than capable young Mehedi Hasan who also notched a half century.

Virat Kohli will be looking to dismiss Bangladesh before lunch to give India the upper hand.

Shakib Al Hasan’s attacking 82 also contributed to Bangladesh's fightback. (Photo: BCCI)

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan lead Bangladesh fightback against India

India after getting Shakib and Shabbir Rahman in quick succession, looked in complete control before Mushfiqur and Mehedi resisted.
11 Feb 2017 5:53 PM
Kohli's double century against Bangladesh was his fourth in as many series, and all within eight months.

Virat Kohli brings more than just runs to Indian cricket

While Kohli has scored four double tons in four rubbers, Bradman had six in three: in an era of uncovered pitches and no helmets!
12 Feb 2017 1:06 AM

