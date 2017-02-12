Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi

Bangladesh 322/7 from 105 overs

WICKET! What a start to the day's play! Bhuvneshwar Kumar kicks off proceedings by removing Mehedi Hasan's leg stump with a brilliant reverse swinging delivery.

Hyderabad: Bangladesh put in a brave resistance on Day 3 of the one-off Test against India having seen the hosts put up 687 on the board.

After losing their first four wickets around the 100 mark, star man Shakib Al Hasan and captain Mushfiqur Rahim put together a 109-run partnership to steady the ship before the former was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rahim is still at the crease with the more than capable young Mehedi Hasan who also notched a half century.

Virat Kohli will be looking to dismiss Bangladesh before lunch to give India the upper hand.