India thrash Pakistan by nine wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup

Bengaluru: The Indian blind cricket team beat their arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to lift the T20 Blind World Cup on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. India successfully defended their title, which they won against the same opposition in the previous and only edition of the T20 World Cup.

India reached the final by winning eight of their nine games on the way to the final. The home team lost their only match to Pakistan. They beat Sri lanka by 10 wickets in the semi-final to book a place in the final. Pakistan won all of their nine games and beat England by 147 runs to reach the final.

Batting first, Pakistan made 197 runs by the end of 20 overs, with Badar Munir scoring 57 from 37 balls.

In reply, Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah and Ajay Kumar Reddy provided India a commanding start. Reddy was dismissed for 43, while Jayaramaiah remained unbeaten on 99 as India chased down the target in the 18th over.