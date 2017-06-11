 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP) Live| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli seeks spot in semis
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli seeks spot in semis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Win or wash out will help India's cause while Proteas can only make cut to final 4 if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game gets washed out.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

London: Eyeing to seal a place in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and defend the title it won four years ago under MS Dhoni, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on South Africa in a must-win encounter at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

While India and South Africa were tipped to be two teams to qualify for the final four, defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan (respectively) have dashed all those predictions. The defeats have left both the teams in a place where they will have to knock out each other to join Bangladesh and England in the semifinals.

Although the permutation and combination can still see Team India and Proteas make it to the final four, the weather will have to come into play washing out the final two games in Group B – India vs South Africa on Sunday and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on Monday.

While neither India nor South Africa can do much about the result of the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game, they will be keen to do what’s in their hands – win their final game in the group stage.

While Indian bowling was tipped to threaten the opposition, it is India’s batting that had taken all the cake with all the top batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – have scored at least a fifty during the games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

And like the Indian cricket team fans, Kohli will want his batting to fire one more time in a crunch game of this magnitude. But what Kohli will want even more is his bowlers brushing aside the poor show against Sri Lanka and turn up against the powerful South African batting line-up consisting of Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller and their captain AB de Villiers. With three quality left-hand batsmen in South Africa's batting line-up, R Ashwin, who did not feature in the playing XI against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, may get a look in.

South Africa, meanwhile, will need the victory not just to keep alive their hopes of winning their second ICC trophy but also to shed the “chokers” tag that has hounded them for a long time. Hence, the bowling unit of Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir will have to put up their hands and come up with a match-winning show.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik.

South Africa: AB de Villiers (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, David Miller, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Tags: live cricket score, icc champions trophy, india vs south africa, kennington oval
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

In case the match is washed out, Virat Kohli-led India will make it to the semifinals.
11 Jun 2017 11:53 AM
India will head into their final Group B fixture against the Proteas knowing that a win or washout will put them in the semifinals, while a loss would eliminate the defending champions from the eight-team marquee event. (Photo: ICC)

ICC Champions Trophy India vs South Africa: 10 key facts, stats, preview and teams

India have taken on South Africa 3 times previously in the Champions Trophy; winning all those encounters.
11 Jun 2017 10:50 AM
The logic behind Virat Kohli taking red ball throwdown is that it will deviate in air throwing various challenges. (Photo: )

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli trains with red ball

It was seen that batting coach Sanjay Bangar was giving throwdowns to VIrat Kohli with a red ball dukes used for Test matches.
11 Jun 2017 9:55 AM
If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

India and South Africa can still qualify for the semifinals if the last 2 games in Group B are washed out.
10 Jun 2017 4:28 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 won’t support high-speed internet?

(Representational image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Macron shines as man with Midas' touch, restores sense of national pride

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)
 

Girl named Sejal trolls SRK for title of his film, his reaction is too hilarious

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is slated to release on August 4.
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs South Africa: 10 key facts, stats, preview and teams

India will head into their final Group B fixture against the Proteas knowing that a win or washout will put them in the semifinals, while a loss would eliminate the defending champions from the eight-team marquee event. (Photo: ICC)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli trains with red ball

The logic behind Virat Kohli taking red ball throwdown is that it will deviate in air throwing various challenges. (Photo: )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy India vs South Africa: 10 key facts, stats, preview and teams

India will head into their final Group B fixture against the Proteas knowing that a win or washout will put them in the semifinals, while a loss would eliminate the defending champions from the eight-team marquee event. (Photo: ICC)

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli trains with red ball

The logic behind Virat Kohli taking red ball throwdown is that it will deviate in air throwing various challenges. (Photo: )

Gap between ODI teams have narrowed

Bangladesh hero Mahmadullah celebrates his team’s stunning win over New Zealand on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham