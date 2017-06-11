Live| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli seeks spot in semis

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

London: Eyeing to seal a place in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and defend the title it won four years ago under MS Dhoni, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on South Africa in a must-win encounter at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

India are looking in great shape ahead of their crunch match against South Africa at The Oval @GatoradeIndia #SweatMore #CT17 pic.twitter.com/lDAOXHe9lP — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2017

While India and South Africa were tipped to be two teams to qualify for the final four, defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan (respectively) have dashed all those predictions. The defeats have left both the teams in a place where they will have to knock out each other to join Bangladesh and England in the semifinals.

Although the permutation and combination can still see Team India and Proteas make it to the final four, the weather will have to come into play washing out the final two games in Group B – India vs South Africa on Sunday and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on Monday.

While neither India nor South Africa can do much about the result of the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game, they will be keen to do what’s in their hands – win their final game in the group stage.

While Indian bowling was tipped to threaten the opposition, it is India’s batting that had taken all the cake with all the top batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – have scored at least a fifty during the games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

And like the Indian cricket team fans, Kohli will want his batting to fire one more time in a crunch game of this magnitude. But what Kohli will want even more is his bowlers brushing aside the poor show against Sri Lanka and turn up against the powerful South African batting line-up consisting of Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller and their captain AB de Villiers. With three quality left-hand batsmen in South Africa's batting line-up, R Ashwin, who did not feature in the playing XI against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, may get a look in.

South Africa, meanwhile, will need the victory not just to keep alive their hopes of winning their second ICC trophy but also to shed the “chokers” tag that has hounded them for a long time. Hence, the bowling unit of Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir will have to put up their hands and come up with a match-winning show.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik.

South Africa: AB de Villiers (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, David Miller, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo.