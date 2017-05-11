Sports, Cricket

Delhi Daredevils have Gujarat Lions for dinner

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Shreyas slams 96 off 57 balls, guides Delhi to a thrilling win.
Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins of the Delhi Daredevils during an IPL match against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
Kanpur: Shreyas Iyer scripted a sensational two-wicket win for Delhi Daredevils with a classy 96 against Gujarat Lions, breathing life into what otherwise was a dead rubber of the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Aaron Finch (69 off 39) stitched a 92-run stand with Dinesh Karthik (40 off 28) to lead Lions to 195 for five.

Daredevils looked down and out at 121 for six, needing another 75 off 36, before Iyer came up with a dazzling display of strokeplay to stage a dramatic turnaround for Daredevils.

He reached his highest IPL score but was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved hundred. Overall, Iyer hammered 15 fours and two sixes in his 57-ball knock.
Amit Mishra struck consecutive fours after his team needed nine off the last over bowled by Basil Thampi.

It was an inconsequential game with both teams out of the play-off race before Iyer’s special knock made it a match to remember.

Daredevils started the chase badly, losing the talented Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in the second over. Samson played on to his stumps while attempting to smash a short ball off Pradeep Sangwan.

It was a rather bizarre dismissal for Pant, who was already in pain after being hit on the thumb while collecting a throw. The southpaw was run out after the ball ricocheted from his pads to Suresh Raina at slip and the opposition captain was quick to pounce on the opportunity, seeing Pant out of his crease.

