Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab trounce Royal Challengers

AGENCIES
Published Apr 11, 2017, 12:31 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Coming back from injury, De Villiers plays a blinder but Punjab Kings win by 8 wickets.
Varun Aaron
 Varun Aaron

Indore: Kings XI Punjab continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Monday night.

AB de Villiers smashed a 46-ball 89-run unconquered innings laced with as many as nine sixes and three fours to single-handedly take RCB to 148-4 after they were reduced to 22-3 in 5 overs.

The South African raised 46 runs off 49 balls with Mandeep Singh (28) for the 4th wicket to steady the innings. He then added 80 off 41 balls with Stuart Binny (18) as RCB amassed 68 in last four overs.

Chasing the target, Manan Vohra (34) and Amla (58) put on 62 runs off 35 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the runchase. Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell (43) then forged 72 runs for the third wicket to take Kings XI home in 14.3 overs.

For Punjab, Varun Aaron (2/21) picked up two wickets, while Sandeep Sharma (1/26) and Axar Patel (1/12) picked one wicket each. Tymal Mills (1/22) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/29) took one wicket each for Bangalore.

Earlier, playing his first match of the season after regaining his fitness, de Villiers slammed a 46-ball 89-run unconquered innings laced with as many as nine sixes and three fours to single-handedly take RCB closer to the 150-mark. “I did surprise myself with a few good shots,” said AB de Villiers.

With the South African going hammer and tongs, RCB amassed 68 runs off the last four overs to post a good score after being precariously placed at 22-3 in 5 overs.

Electing to bat, RCB found themselves in a spot of bother early in the innings but de Villiers shared 46 runs off 49 balls with Mandeep Singh (28) for the 4th wicket to steady the innings. For Punjab, Varun Aaron (2/21) picked up two wickets, while Sandeep Sharma (1/26) and Axar Patel (1/12) picked one wicket each.
Earlier, left-arm spinner Patel started the bowling attack for Punjab and he struck the first blow, dismissing opener Shane Watson (1) in the last ball of the first over itself. Looking to play a cut shot, Watson ended up dragging the ball on to his stumps.

De Villiers, who replaced West Indies’ destructive batsman Chris Gayle in the team, produced the first six of the match in the third over when he blasted Mohit Sharma over extra cover.

Tags: royal challengers bangalore, ab de villiers

Lifestyle Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Selfie time: Modi rides the Delhi metro with Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 

Study reveals the top 3 sex topics couples avoid talking about

Past sexual encounters topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2017: Pune Supergiant look to return to winning ways

Steve Smith

IPL 2017 points table: Punjab register second win, Sunrisers Hyderabad still on top

Hashim Amla scored a fifty to help Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab register emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kings XI Punjab bowlers produced a brilliant performance to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 148. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)

SC to hear BCCI CoA's plea on disqualified office bearers on April 17

The primary objective of the SGM is the appointment of BCCI's representatives to the ICC meetings. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham