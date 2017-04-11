IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab trounce Royal Challengers

Indore: Kings XI Punjab continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Monday night.

AB de Villiers smashed a 46-ball 89-run unconquered innings laced with as many as nine sixes and three fours to single-handedly take RCB to 148-4 after they were reduced to 22-3 in 5 overs.

The South African raised 46 runs off 49 balls with Mandeep Singh (28) for the 4th wicket to steady the innings. He then added 80 off 41 balls with Stuart Binny (18) as RCB amassed 68 in last four overs.

Chasing the target, Manan Vohra (34) and Amla (58) put on 62 runs off 35 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the runchase. Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell (43) then forged 72 runs for the third wicket to take Kings XI home in 14.3 overs.

For Punjab, Varun Aaron (2/21) picked up two wickets, while Sandeep Sharma (1/26) and Axar Patel (1/12) picked one wicket each. Tymal Mills (1/22) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/29) took one wicket each for Bangalore.

Earlier, playing his first match of the season after regaining his fitness, de Villiers slammed a 46-ball 89-run unconquered innings laced with as many as nine sixes and three fours to single-handedly take RCB closer to the 150-mark. “I did surprise myself with a few good shots,” said AB de Villiers.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Patel started the bowling attack for Punjab and he struck the first blow, dismissing opener Shane Watson (1) in the last ball of the first over itself. Looking to play a cut shot, Watson ended up dragging the ball on to his stumps.

De Villiers, who replaced West Indies’ destructive batsman Chris Gayle in the team, produced the first six of the match in the third over when he blasted Mohit Sharma over extra cover.