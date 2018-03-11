Hasin Jahan: Shami would've run away if I hadn't caught hold of his mobile

Shami, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, has claimed that the allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: The Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga is getting dirtier day by day. Earlier this week, Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer, claimed that Shami is involved in multiple extra-marital affairs.

Jahan, who lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police of domestic violence and infidelity against the Team India pacer earlier, said on Sunday that her husband would have left her had it not been for her investigating about the Bengal bowler’s affairs.

Also read - Mohammed Shami in extra-marital affair? Wife Hasin Jahan posts WhatsApp-Facebook pics

“I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying since very long. He would've run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would've divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone,” Jahan told ANI.

After all accusations, Shami made public that none of the things Jahan said was true and that she had lost her mental balance. But Jahan believes that Shami’s statements is only a strategy to defend himself.

“He's making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn't the media investigate even after I gave them all details. Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider,” she continued.

Also read - Mohammed Shami family tried to kill me, found contraceptives in car: wife Hasin Jahan

Kolkata Police booked Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections on Friday.

The case was registered under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape), Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said. The five have also been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others, he said.

"On the basis of the written letter of complaint of Hasin Jahan, a case has been recorded against Mohammed Shami and four others in Jadavpur Police Station," Tripathi said.

Police, however, declined to divulge details of the four others.

Shami, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, has claimed that the allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.

Jahan made a sensational claim that Shami forced her to have physical relations with his brother. She also accused the UP-born speedster of having physical relations with sex workers when on tour,

“Shami told me this outside the room and Hasib (Shami’s brother) was inside the room. Shami pushed me inside and locked the room. Hasib tried to misbehave with me. I screamed and then Shami opened the door,” Jahan told the media.