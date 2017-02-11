Pakistan to meet India in Blind T20 World Cup final

Alur: Pakistan set up a clash with India in the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup for Blind after beating England by 147 runs in the second semifinal at the KSCA Ground here today.

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore tomorrow.

Put in to bat by England, Pakistan continued their superb form to put on a massive total of 309 for one in their allotted 20 overs.

Israr Hassan and Badar Munir who scored centuries each with the help of 25 boundaries and 18 fours, respectively were the stars for Pakistan.

While Hassan hit 143 not out off 69 balls, Munir scored 103 off 43 deliveries. The duo played with authority and showcased their talent to outplay the English team.