LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India aim to tighten grip on Hyderabad Test

Virat Kohli-led Indian side is in driver’s seat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: India will look to assert their dominance as Bangladesh, who are trailing by 646 runs, look to put up fight on day three of the one-off Test here on Saturday.

After India amassed 687 runs batting first, Bangladesh ended day two at 41 for 1. While Tamim Iqbal and others are capable of upping their game, the quality of Indian bowling attack may pose a lot of questions to Mushfiqur Rahim-led side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Bangladesh had already lost the wicket of Soumya Sarkar after Wriddhiman Saha took a fine diving catch off Umesh Yadav's bowling.