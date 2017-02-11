 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli-led Indian side is in driver’s seat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India aim to tighten grip on Hyderabad Test
 
Virat Kohli-led Indian side will look to dominate proceedings as Bangladesh face an uphill task in Hyderabad Test.
Hyderabad: India will look to assert their dominance as Bangladesh, who are trailing by 646 runs, look to put up fight on day three of the one-off Test here on Saturday.

After India amassed 687 runs batting first, Bangladesh ended day two at 41 for 1. While Tamim Iqbal and others are capable of upping their game, the quality of Indian bowling attack may pose a lot of questions to Mushfiqur Rahim-led side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Bangladesh had already lost the wicket of Soumya Sarkar after Wriddhiman Saha took a fine diving catch off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

India now have a DRS pair of Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha, who are brilliantly complementing each other while going for referrals.
10 Feb 2017 8:08 PM
Mushfiqur Rahim made a mess of a golden chance to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Mushfiqur Rahim messes up a stumping chance to remove Wriddhiman Saha

On the first day of the one-off India-Bangladesh Test, Mushfiqur Rahim messed up a DRS call against India skipper Virat Kohli.
10 Feb 2017 6:02 PM
Wriddhiman Saha acknowledges cheers after scoring a century on the second day of the Test against Bangladesh on Friday. (Phtoo: DC)

I was destined to get this ton: Wriddhiman Saha

An unbeaten century that sort of cements his spot in the Test team and keeps competitors at bay.
11 Feb 2017 3:02 AM

