Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 3: India reach 247/2 at lunch, trail by 153 runs

Mumbai: Great start to the day for India, the first over of the day, however, wasn't the same. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed the second ball of the day off Jake Ball's bowling. But since then it has been all India.

India have added 101 runs in the morning session to take their score to 247/2, they trail by 153 runs. Murali Vijay brought up his eight Test century and the partnership with Virat Kohli is now worth 101 runs.

India: 247/2 from 83 overs

LUNCH! Excellent session for India. The hosts added 101 runs in the morning session at the loss of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket. Vijay is batting on 124, Kohli is unbeaten on 44. India trail by 153 runs.

India: 238/2 from 79.2 overs

Vijay given out by the umpire, the batsman reviews it. Replays show it was bat first and umpire Marais Erasmus is forced to reverse his decision, Vijay survives!

India: 221/2 from 75 overs

Virat Kohli crosses 4000-run mark in Test cricket. The skipper has been brilliant in 2016. Kohli is batting on 42, Vijay on 102. Indian trail by 179 runs.

India: 216/2 from 72 overs

Hundred! Well done Vijay, the batsman brings up his eight Test century in Mumbai. His second in the series. What an innings it has been, especially considering all the concerns regarding his form going into this game.

India: 200/2 from 66 overs

200 up for India in Mumbai. Virat Kohli looked a little jittery when he came out to bat, he was welcomed with bouncers, but now he's looking comfortable. The partnership between Vijay and Pujara is now worth 54 runs.

India: 146/2 from 52.2 overs

Wicket! What a start to the day for England. Cheteshwar Pujara clean-bowled off Jake Ball's bowling. Second ball of the day! Poor leave from Pujara, the ball nipped back in and cleaned up the batsman.

Mumbai: Welcome to Mumbai for Day 3 of the fourth India-England Test. India ended the second day's play at 146/1 with Murali Vijay (70) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47) still at the crease.

Both Indian batsmen have looked very comfortable and put up an unbeaten 107-run stand on a pitch which has also assisted the bowlers.

Before that, English batsmen displayed some solid batting to push the team total to 400 in the first innings. The vital impetus was provided by the visting team's lower order and Ben Stokes (31), Jos Buttler (76) and Jake Ball (31) played some really good knocks.

R Ashwin was India's hero on the second day, the offie took yet another fifer. The bowler has equalled Kapil Dev's record of 23 five-wicket hauls.