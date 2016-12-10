Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test Day 3: Peerless Kohli punishes England

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEYA TILAK
Published Dec 10, 2016, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 6:07 pm IST
Indian skipper’s 15th Test ton put India in a commanding position at the Wankhede Stadium.
Virat Kohli on Saturday became only the fifth Indian to score 500 plus runs in a Test series against England. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli (147 not out) once again proved why he is the best batsman going around to power India to 451/7; 51 runs ahead of England’s first innings total; at stumps on day three of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

While Murali Vijay’s classy hundred (136); his second of the series; laid the solid foundation for India’s reply to England’s 400, Indian skipper’s 15th Test ton put India in a commanding position at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli, who completed 1,000 runs in Tests in 2016 and crossed 4000-run mark in the longer format of the game during his flawless knock in the Maximum City, also became only the fifth Indian to score 500 plus runs in a Test series against England.

England were off to a brilliant start on Saturday after Jake Ball dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on his overnight score of 47.

For the third wicket, Vijay and Kohli put up a 116-run stand to consolidate team’s position. Howver, following the Tamil Nadu batsman’s dismissal, Moeen Ali (2/139) and Joe Root (2/17) did not let Karun Nair (13), Parthiv Patel (15) and R Ashwin (0) enjoy a long stay in the middle.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 90 in the Mohali Test, chipped in with 25 runs as he and Kohli added 56 runs together. Following Jadeja’s dismissal, Kohli found another able partner in form of Jayant Yadav (30 not out); India’s find of the series; as the duo put up an unbeaten 87-run stand.

Although England spinners bowled tirelessly, a couple of dropped catches; including one of Kohli’s; did not help England’s cause.

Root, during his press conference after stumps, said that England would look to claim the remaining Indian wickets quickly on Sunday.

Kohli’s second hundred in the series has strengthened India’s position in the Test.

