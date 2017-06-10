Sports, Cricket

No cricket series with Pakistan unless it ends sponsoring terror: Vijay Goel

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 5:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 5:53 pm IST
The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012-13.
"We have clearly stated terrorism and sports cannot go side-by-side. As long as Pakistan doesn't stop cross border terror and (instigating) trouble in Kashmir..then there is no chance for bilateral series and also the national mood doesn't support it," said Sports Minister Vijay Goel. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 "We have clearly stated terrorism and sports cannot go side-by-side. As long as Pakistan doesn't stop cross border terror and (instigating) trouble in Kashmir..then there is no chance for bilateral series and also the national mood doesn't support it," said Sports Minister Vijay Goel. (Photo: PTI / AP)

Beijing: India cannot have a bilateral cricket series with Pakistan as it has crossed the "Lakshmana Rekha" by sponsoring terrorism in the country, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said on Saturday.

"For everything there is a Lakshmana Rekha," Goel, who is leading a 200-member Indian youth delegation to China, told the media.

"But when the line is crossed then a message has to be given. This (boycott) is a message," he said defending the policy not to have bilateral cricket series with Pakistan.

"We have clearly stated terrorism and sports cannot go side-by-side. As long as Pakistan doesn't stop cross border terror and (instigating) trouble in Kashmir..then there is no chance for bilateral series and also the national mood doesn't support it," Goel said.

He declined to comment on the letter written by Ramachandra Guha, one of the four members of Supreme Court- appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), to implement the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha panel to reform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Goel said the cricket is managed by the BCCI as well as the apex court and he would not like comment on the cricket- related issues.

He, however, referred to his ministry's proposal to have a sports code in India which should include cricket too. He outlined numerous programmes initiated by his ministry to improve sports on all fronts by expanding the sports infrastructure.

It included a new App through which children above the age of eight years can highlight their talents in sports for his ministry to initiate follow up action.

The Indian delegation is in China as part of an annual exchange programme.

Both countries have been conducting youth exchanges since 2006. Last year a Chinese delegation visited India.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012-13.

Tags: india vs pakistan, vijay goel, terror attacks

Related Stories

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy encounter to be played at Edgbaston on June 4.(Photo: AFP)

BCCI talks tough, says no bilateral series against Pakistan without govt's consent

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.
29 May 2017 4:20 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Acid test awaits for Virat Kohli and Co

Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Virat Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as

When Arjun Tendulkar and not Sachin Tendulkar grabbed the eyeballs at Lord’s; video

As the scribes hastily started clicking photographs, Arjun Tendulkar's facial expression was one of amusement bordering on irritation. He quietly walked past the media into the nets, spoke to his coach and then started batting against spinners. (Photo: PTI)

Ajit Agarkar backs Virat Kohli’s India to lift ICC Champions Trophy

India suffered defeat at the hands of a gutsy Sri Lanka, who chased down a massive 321-run target but Ajit Agarkar believes that the Virat Kohli led side are still favourites to lift the Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Steve Smith focuses on England despite Australia pay row

Australian skipper Steve Smith, asked about the impact of the pay dispute on his side's preparations, told reporters at Edgbaston on Friday:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham