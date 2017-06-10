Sports, Cricket

ICC Champion's Trophy: England restrict Australia to 277 runs

AFP
Published Jun 10, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Travis Head's unbeaten 71 kept Australia in the game after earlier fifties from opener Aaron Finch (68) and captain Steve Smith (56).
Travis Head plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Photo: AP)
Birmingham: Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took four wickets apiece as Australia were held to 277 for nine after losing the toss in their must-win Champions Trophy match against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Durham fast bowler Wood returned one-day international best figures of four for 33 in his maximum 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid's return of four for 41 was his best against a Test nation at this level.

World Cup champions Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's leading eight ODI teams.

Defeat, or Australia's third no result washout in as many Group A games, would see Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the last four instead.

Tags: champions trophy 2017, mark wood, adil rashid, ausvseng, edgbaston
Location: United Kingdom, England, Birmingham

