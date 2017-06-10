ICC Champion's Trophy: England restrict Australia to 277 runs

Travis Head plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Photo: AP)

Birmingham: Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took four wickets apiece as Australia were held to 277 for nine after losing the toss in their must-win Champions Trophy match against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Durham fast bowler Wood returned one-day international best figures of four for 33 in his maximum 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid's return of four for 41 was his best against a Test nation at this level.

Travis Head's unbeaten 71 kept Australia in the game after earlier fifties from opener Aaron Finch (68) and captain Steve Smith (56).

World Cup champions Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's leading eight ODI teams.

Defeat, or Australia's third no result washout in as many Group A games, would see Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the last four instead.