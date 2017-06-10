Bangladesh knocks New Zealand out of Champions Trophy in record stand

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah celebrates his side's victory over New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group A cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Cardiff: Bangladesh swept to one of the biggest wins in its history as Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan both hit centuries to secure a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Friday in a potential decider for a place in the Champions Trophy semifinals.

The two batsmen shared a national-record partnership of 224 runs as Bangladesh finished on 268-5 in 47.2 overs in reply to New Zealand's 265-8 in 50 overs.

The pair came together with tournament outsider Bangladesh in deep trouble on 33-4 and took their team to the brink of victory on 257-5. It was a record Bangladesh partnership for any ODI wicket and the third highest ODI partnership for any team.

Mahmudullah hit a 107-ball undefeated 102, with eight fours and two sixes. Shakib scored 114 with 11 fours and one six off 115 balls before he was bowled by Trent Boult.

Sixth-ranked Bangladesh could advance to the semifinals, depending on the result of the England-Australia game at Edgbaston on Saturday. Bangladesh has three points in Group A, one more than Australia.

New Zealand is out of the tournament with one point from three games.Bangladesh had not appeared at this tournament since the 2006 edition, when it failed to get out of the group stage and lost by 10 wickets to West Indies. But the Tigers have gradually built up their reputation and reached the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup.

Though it ultimately proved successful, the run chase started badly for Bangladesh when Tamim Iqbal (0) was out leg before wicket in only the second ball of the innings, beaten by rare swing with the white ball from Tim Southee (3-45). Iqbal had scored 65, 128 and 95 in his previous three ODI innings and his early departure was a major blow.

Sabbir Rahman was then caught behind off Southee to leave Bangladesh on 10-2 in the third over. That became 12-3 in the fifth over with Southee's wicket maiden which claimed Soumya Sarkar (3) leg before and put Southee on 3-10.

Adam Milne moved his team closer to Bangladesh's vulnerable tail by beating Mushfiqur Rahim (14) with sheer pace, knocking the middle stump out of the ground - but also bringing Mahmudullah and Shakib together.

Earlier, New Zealand was in good shape with captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. They shared 83 for the third wicket, and Williamson became the first batsman to score four successive 50-plus scores in the Trophy, before running himself out on 57.

Taylor hit an unhurried 63 off 82 balls, including six fours, before his mistimed ramp shot cost him at 201-4 in the 39th over. From there, New Zealand collapsed.The Kiwis barely saw out their 50 overs, as they lost six wickets for only 64 runs in almost 12 overs at the end, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, with 2-43, removed Taylor, but it was offspinner Mosaddek Hossain, who had only one wicket in his last five one-day internationals, who did the most damage. He ripped through New Zealand's fragile middle order with 3-13 in three overs.

The start of play in the Welsh capital was put back an hour due to a wet outfield after heavy rain on Thursday. New Zealand, which won the tournament in 2000, kept the same team from its abandoned opener against Australia, and an 87-run defeat to England. Bangladesh opted for an extra bowler in Taskin.

Scoreboard on Friday in the Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens:

New Zealand

Martin Guptill lbw b Rubel Hossain 33

Luke Ronchi c Mustafizur Rahman b Ahmed 16

Kane Williamson run out (Shakib/Mosaddek Hossain) 57

Ross Taylor c Mustafizur Rahman b Ahmed 63

Neil Broom c Iqbal b Mossadek Hossain 36

James Neesham st Mushfiqur Rahim b Mossadek Hossain 23

Corey Anderson lbw b Mosaddek Hossain 0

Mitchell Santner not out 14

Adam Milne b Mustafizur Rahman 7

Tim Southee not out 10

Extras: (6w) 6

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 265

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-69, 3-152, 4-201, 5-228, 6-229, 7-240, 8-252.

Did not bat: Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-45-0, Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-52-1, Taskin Ahmed 8-0-43-2, Rubel Hossain 10-0-60-1, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-52-0, Mosaddek Hossain 3-0-13-3.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Southee 0

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Southee 3

Sabbir Rahman c Ronchi b Southee 8

Mushfiqur Rahim b Milne 14

Shakib Al Hasan b Boult 114

Mahmudullah not out 102

Mosaddek Hossain not out 7

Extras: (2lb, 18w) 20

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 268

Overs: 47.2

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-10, 3-12, 4-33, 5-257.

Did not bat: Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Bowling: Tim Southee 9-1-45-3, Trent Boult 10-0-48-1, Adam Milne 9.2-0-58-1, James Neesham 4-0-30-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-47-0, Corey Anderson 3-0-19-0, Kane Williamson 2-0-19-0

Toss: New Zealand chose to bat.

Result: Bangladesh won by five wickets.

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match referee: Chris Broad, England