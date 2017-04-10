 LIVE !  :  Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils in their previous match, while Kings XI Punjab defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: Bangalore rocked by KXIP bowlers
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: Bangalore rocked by KXIP bowlers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 8:38 pm IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 34/3 from 8 overs; AB de Villiers (19*), Mandeep Singh (6*).
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils in their previous match, while Kings XI Punjab defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. (Photo: BCCI)
 Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils in their previous match, while Kings XI Punjab defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. (Photo: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 22/3 from 5 overs

Out! Things have gone from bad to worse for RCB. Previous match's MoM Kedar Jadhav dismissed LBW by Aaron. Mandeep Singh comes out to bat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18/2 from 3.3 overs

Wicket! The pressure of slow start got better off Vishnu Vinod. The batsman tried to clear the long-on but could only manage to scoop a catch to Maxwell off Sandeep Sharma's bowling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2/1 from 1 over

Out! That's a great start for KXIP. Axar Patel cleans up skipper Shane Watson. The Australian tries to cut it, under edges it on to the stumps.

The lineups!

4

4

One change for KXIP. Varun Aaron replaces Swapnil Singh.

t

Big change for RCB! AB de Villiers replaces Chris Gayle.

r

Toss: Shane Watson wins the toss and opts to bat first.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will clash today in IPL. KXIP beat Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. RCB bounced back against Delhi Daredevils to notch up a morale-boosting win after losing their first game to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Southern franchise began their campaign without their star players – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – due to injuries. India batsman KL Rahul is also ruled out of this year’s IPL due to a shoulder injury.

Shane Watson has captained the side in Kohli’s absence. Bangalore made 157 against Delhi and defended it successfully thanks to some impressive bowling from Billy Stanlake and Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi and Watson.

Kohli is set to miss the Monday rubber against Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP have made an impressive start to their campaign as they registered an easy win over RPSG.

Skipper Glenn Maxwell led from the front with a quickfire 44 off just 20 balls to chase down the target of 164 with an over remianing.

The Punjab franchise is also without Indian opener Murali Vijay, who has been ruled due to an injury.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shane Watson (capt), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (capt), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma.

Tags: kings xi punjab, royal challengers bangalore, ipl 2017, live cricket score
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Related Stories

RCB have also lost India batsman Lokesh Rahul for the entire tournament owing to an injury and the talented Sarfaraz Khan will most likely be unavailable for the season after hurting himself on the field during a practice match.

IPL 10: RCB face Punjab Kings in strenuous test of character

RCB began their campaign without skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli as well as another key player A B de Villiers due to injuries.
10 Apr 2017 12:47 AM
Mumbai Indians batsman Nitish Rana, right, raises his bat after score 50 runs with his team player Hardik Pandya, left, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

IPL 10: Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya slog Mumbai Indians to victory against KKR

Mumbai Indians southpaw Nitish Rana scored a brilliant 29-ball 50, to hold the innings steady at one end, while wickets toppled one after the other.
10 Apr 2017 12:51 AM
MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

Former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper MS Dhoni posted a video of him dancing on Instagram.
10 Apr 2017 6:21 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celeberities were spotted at the wedding ceremonies of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel with former beauty queen Sana Khan which took place on a cruise that travelled in the Mediterranean Sea over four days. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita, Juhi, Badshah, Vishal-Shekhar sizzle at grand cruise wedding
Sonakshi Sinha promoted her upcoming film 'Noor' on the sets of the reality show 'Rising Star' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi and Diljit put on their dancing shoes on Rising Star
Bollywood couples shed their apprehensions about being spotted publicly, taking to Karan Johar's star-studded bash with a vengeance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Have these rumoured B'wood couples made it official at KJo's bash?
Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities that were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Parineeti, Sidharth, others raise the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning as she walked the ramp at a fashion show where a clothing line inspired from 'Baahubali' was launched on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah dazzles on the ramp for Baahubali-inspired fashion show
Rekha was one of the star attractions at the screening of 'Begum Jaan' held in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Rekha bond at screening of Begum Jaan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Selfie time: Modi rides the Delhi metro with Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 

Study reveals the top 3 sex topics couples avoid talking about

Past sexual encounters topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)

SC to hear BCCI CoA's plea on disqualified office bearers on April 17

The primary objective of the SGM is the appointment of BCCI's representatives to the ICC meetings. (Photo: AFP)

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)

United in grief: Rishabh Pant shows steely resolve like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

One still doesn't know how Rishabh Pant's career will pan out after a decade but if it comes to strength of character, he showed that he is at par with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham