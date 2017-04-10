Live | IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: Bangalore rocked by KXIP bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils in their previous match, while Kings XI Punjab defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. (Photo: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 22/3 from 5 overs

Out! Things have gone from bad to worse for RCB. Previous match's MoM Kedar Jadhav dismissed LBW by Aaron. Mandeep Singh comes out to bat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18/2 from 3.3 overs

Wicket! The pressure of slow start got better off Vishnu Vinod. The batsman tried to clear the long-on but could only manage to scoop a catch to Maxwell off Sandeep Sharma's bowling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2/1 from 1 over

Out! That's a great start for KXIP. Axar Patel cleans up skipper Shane Watson. The Australian tries to cut it, under edges it on to the stumps.

The lineups!

One change for KXIP. Varun Aaron replaces Swapnil Singh.

Big change for RCB! AB de Villiers replaces Chris Gayle.

Toss: Shane Watson wins the toss and opts to bat first.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will clash today in IPL. KXIP beat Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. RCB bounced back against Delhi Daredevils to notch up a morale-boosting win after losing their first game to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Southern franchise began their campaign without their star players – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – due to injuries. India batsman KL Rahul is also ruled out of this year’s IPL due to a shoulder injury.

Shane Watson has captained the side in Kohli’s absence. Bangalore made 157 against Delhi and defended it successfully thanks to some impressive bowling from Billy Stanlake and Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi and Watson.

Kohli is set to miss the Monday rubber against Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP have made an impressive start to their campaign as they registered an easy win over RPSG.

Skipper Glenn Maxwell led from the front with a quickfire 44 off just 20 balls to chase down the target of 164 with an over remianing.

The Punjab franchise is also without Indian opener Murali Vijay, who has been ruled due to an injury.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shane Watson (capt), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (capt), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma.