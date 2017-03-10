Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli hit official with a bottle, Anil Kumble confronted umpires: Oz paper

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
The Australian daily claimed that both the incidents involving Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble took place during India-Australia Bengaluru Test.
The report even accused Virat Kohli of making throat-slitting gesture towards Australia batsman Peter Handscomb and killing the spirit of the game once again. (Photo: PTI)
 The report even accused Virat Kohli of making throat-slitting gesture towards Australia batsman Peter Handscomb and killing the spirit of the game once again. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: While BCCI has withdrawn the complaint filed with ICC against Steve Smith and Peter Hanscomb, the Australian media is not ready to get over the DRS controversy.

Australian newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, on Thursday accused Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble of indecent behaviour during the Bengaluru Test.

The paper alleges that Kohli ‘struck an Australian official with an orange Gatorade bottle’ while Kumble ‘stormed into the umpires room mid-innings’ to seek clarification over Kohli’s first innings dismissal.

“Kohli might be the aggressor in the brazen campaign India is running against Australia’s integrity — even striking an Australian official with an orange Gatorade bottle — but coach Kumble, one of the main instigators of the Monkeygate fiasco, would appear to have reclaimed his role as the puppeteer behind the scenes,” the report said.

The report even accused Kohli of making throat-slitting gesture towards Australia batsman Peter Handscomb and killing the spirit of the game once again. “It can be revealed he (Kohli) unleashed an astonishing outburst in the dressing rooms following his dismissal, smashing a Gatorade bottle off a table, where it then rebounded off a television and struck an Australian team official on the leg.

“Kohli was also seen swearing in the direction of the Australian box as he left the field and using a throat-slitting gesture to send-off Peter Handscomb late in the Test.”

“The spirit of the game notion has been pronounced dead in the game many times before, but Kohli — a law unto himself — would appear to have killed it off once again with his behaviour some of the worst by an international captain since villainous Sri Lankan leader Arjuna Ranatunga,” it said.

Tags: india vs australia, virat kohli, anil kumble
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had reportedly spotted the Aussie skipper looking towards the dressing room for help, something that they immediately pointed out to the umpires. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli slams Steve Smith in press conference over Australia’s sneaky DRS tactics

While Steve Smith dismissed the DRS controversy as a ‘brain fade’, Virat Kohli accused the Aussies of using questionable DRS tactics.
07 Mar 2017 4:42 PM

Shamefaced Cricket Australia now call Virat Kohli's DRS comments 'outrageous'

Virat Kohli came close to term Australians cheat after Steve Smith’s sneaky DRS tactics during the Bengaluru Test.
08 Mar 2017 2:07 PM
Both Smith and Handscomb seemingly looked up towards the Australian dressing room to seem help regarding a DRS referral. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI files complaint against Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb over DRS row

After ICC's refusal to take action on the DRS row, BCCI has now gojne forward and filed a complaint against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb.
09 Mar 2017 6:55 PM
After the meeting between BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland in Mumbai, it was decided that the two captains, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, would meet in Ranchi to solve the crisis. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI withdraws complaint against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb over DRS tactics

Earlier BCCI had lodged an official complaint trying to press Level 2 charge against Smith and Handscomb for violating spirit of the game.
10 Mar 2017 8:56 AM
Michael Clarke also said that Steve Smith will be under pressure. (Photo: AP)

Michael Clarke wants Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to get over the DRS controversy

Michael Clarke said Australia skipper Steve Smith should seek support of David Warner and coach Darren Lehmann.
10 Mar 2017 1:25 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli hit official with a bottle, Anil Kumble confronted umpires: Oz paper

The report even accused Virat Kohli of making throat-slitting gesture towards Australia batsman Peter Handscomb and killing the spirit of the game once again. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couples having the most sex have one strange thing in common

The study said it's the child's age that plays a part (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shekhar Suman slyly ridicules Kangana over 'badass' comments against KJo

Kangana had been in a very turbulent relationship with Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar's son.
 

Video: Anil Kumble turns leftie to help Virat Kohli & Co tackle Steve O' Keefe

Anil Kumble was seen bowling 'left-arm spin' in the nets in Ranchi. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Michael Clarke wants Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to get over the DRS controversy

Michael Clarke also said that Steve Smith will be under pressure. (Photo: AP)
 

Govt to recreate all monuments using 3D technology

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli hopes surface tension keeps India afloat in Ranchi

Virat Kohli still expects his spearhead slow bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to continue what they have been doing over a successful home season. (Photo: PTI)

Video: Anil Kumble turns leftie to help Virat Kohli & Co tackle Steve O' Keefe

Anil Kumble was seen bowling 'left-arm spin' in the nets in Ranchi. (Photo: Screengrab)

Fire alarm drama as South Africa edge ahead

Players and officials wait on the field after the main grandstand and public viewing areas were cleared by security staff during the first Test. (Photo: AP)

Michael Clarke wants Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to get over the DRS controversy

Michael Clarke also said that Steve Smith will be under pressure. (Photo: AP)

India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc ruled out of remainder of Test cricket series

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” said the Australian team physiotherapist David Beakley. (Photo:
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham