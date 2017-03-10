Sports, Cricket

BCCI withdraws complaint against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb over DRS tactics

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 8:57 am IST
Earlier BCCI had lodged an official complaint trying to press Level 2 charge against Smith and Handscomb for violating spirit of the game.
After the meeting between BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland in Mumbai, it was decided that the two captains, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, would meet in Ranchi to solve the crisis. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The BCCI on Thursday late night decided to withdraw the complaint against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb on the controversial Decision Review System (DRS) call issue that led to war of words between the rival teams.

Earlier on Thursday, the BCCI had lodged an official complaint trying to press Level 2 charge against Smith and Handscomb for violating spirit of the game.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland on Thursday met his opposite number Rahul Johri at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to resolve the issue. It was decided that the two captains, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, would meet in Ranchi to solve the crisis.

"BCCI and CA have resolved to restore focus on the ongoing series amidst the increased attention towards issues which have emanated during the course of the 2nd Test match in Bangalore," a press release stated.

Johri and Sutherland discussed the matters at length, agreed the importance of bringing back the focus to the game and the much anticipated next Test match in Ranchi.

Sutherland said, "A series between India and Australia is bound to generate considerable excitement for fans in both the countries. On the field the two teams are fierce competitors who represent their countries with pride. As we have seen this week in Bangalore, with so much at stake, tensions can bubble over.

"We are half way through what has already been a riveting series - and there is still much to look forward to. In discussing the relevant issues in depth, we have agreed that it is in the best interests of the game to put these differences aside and clear the way for the focus to be on the cricket, and the remaining matches of the series."

Johri on his part said "India has always cherished a contest with Australia and over the years, the performances of both, the teams and the players, are testimony to the level of competitiveness that exists between these two teams.

"While having responded officially to one such incident which happened in the last Test, together, we believe that the focus of the teams and the joy they provide to the fans, should not be diluted and it is imperative to ensure that the rest of the series, which promises a great cricketing contest, not be compromised," he concluded.

