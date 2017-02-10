 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will look to consolidate India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score,India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India seek big total in Hyderabad
 
Sports, Cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane look to cash in against Bangladesh on a batting friendly pitch in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: India will look dominate proceedings as play resumes on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh here on Friday. India, who ended day one at 356 for three, will bank on overnight batsmen - Virat Kohli (111 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (45 not out) – to power India to a mammoth total as Mushfiqur Rahim-led side aims to turn around the things at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

India made the most of their decision to elect to bat as Murali Vijay (108) and Cheteshwar Pujara (83) laid a solid foundation to India's big total after KL Rahul got out in the first over.

Kohli, who walked in to bat after Pujara's departure, did not disappoint his fans as he brought up his 16th Test hundred while Rahane, who was making a return to the side after recovering from injury, closed in on a half-century before play ended on the opening day.

