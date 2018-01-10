search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

T20I cricket in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics? Ex-players want BCCI to reconsider stance

AP
Published Jan 10, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
The introduction of T20 cricket to the Olympics formed a key part of MCC World Cricket committee meetings held in Sydney this week.
The committee said that their biggest concern is with the Board of Cricket Control for India, whom they said face issues with their own Olympic committee. (Photo: BCCI)
 The committee said that their biggest concern is with the Board of Cricket Control for India, whom they said face issues with their own Olympic committee. (Photo: BCCI)

Sydney: Former players want the Twenty20 version of cricket to be a part of future Olympics, although they realize it might be at least a decade away.

The introduction of T20 cricket to the Olympics formed a key part of MCC World Cricket committee meetings held in Sydney this week, with past players keen to push for the sport's involvement.

 

Administrators have all but given up hope of gaining entry into the 2024 Games scheduled for Paris, so are looking towards Los Angeles in 2028.

However their biggest concern is with the Board of Cricket Control for India, whom they said face issues with their own Olympic committee.

"It's one of those things that has frustrated me," committee chairman and former England batsman Mike Gatting said Wednesday.

"We would like to urge the BCCI to have a look at it again and support the main body of boards that would like to get into the Olympics as soon as possible. It seems strange that everyone else seems happy to get in there because it's just going to be so good for the game."

The International Cricket Council has previously said the majority of member nations are behind the push, along with chief executive David Richardson.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who sits on the 14-person independent committee alongside former players like Gatting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Rod Marsh, said players were also keen and commitment would be an issue.

"We're very conscious of not lessening the product we're putting out," Ponting, who previously played at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia in 1998, said.

"If cricket makes it into the Olympics, it has to be the best players and showcasing the sport for what it is. The players would want it because of how beneficial they would see that being for the game."

The committee also discussed the importance of test cricket's status against lucrative Twenty20 leagues, heat laws, making helmets compulsory, standardizing video review technology and player associations becoming more involved in the reporting of concussions.

Tags: t20i cricket, los angeles 2028 olympics, bcci
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney


Related Stories

Kohli, Shastri turned down BCCI offer to send Test specialists early to South Africa?
Yusuf thanks BCCI for allowing him to plead dope-fail case in fair manner
BCCI suspends Yusuf Pathan for 5 months over failed dope test
BCCI told Baroda to drop Yusuf Pathan over failed dope test


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

With Google Pay, the company aims to make mobile payments less confusing. Whenever users make a purchase from Google or from any of its partners, they will see an option for Google Pay.
 

Virat Kohli's fan succumbs to death after pouring kerosene to set himself on fire

After watching Kohli depart cheaply for just 5 runs, Bariya committed suicide by setting himself on fire using kerosene. (Photo: AP)
 

Kohli, Shastri turned down BCCI offer to send Test specialists early to South Africa?

It is reported that the Indian cricket team management denied BCCI’s offer to send Test core early to South Africa to get acclimatised to the conditions. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Dale Steyn or not, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson to unleash 4 pacers on India

Ottis Gibson said that when you are playing at home you play to your strengths. (Photo:AP)
 

After war of words, Kangana and Karan to reunite; actress 'looking forward' to it

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in 'Ungli.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli's fan succumbs to death after pouring kerosene to set himself on fire

After watching Kohli depart cheaply for just 5 runs, Bariya committed suicide by setting himself on fire using kerosene. (Photo: AP)

Kohli, Shastri turned down BCCI offer to send Test specialists early to South Africa?

It is reported that the Indian cricket team management denied BCCI’s offer to send Test core early to South Africa to get acclimatised to the conditions. (Photo: AP)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Akshath Reddy stars for Hyderabad

Hyderabad opener Akshath Reddy plays a shot on way to his half-century on Tuesday. (Photo: K. Murali Krishna)

Hopes rise only to be dashed

Hardik Pandya

ICC rankings: Virat Kohli slips to 3rd after poor show in 1st Test vs South Africa

Virat Kohli, who has recently returned for the national side after being rested for the series against Lanka, struggled to make runs like his team-mates during his side's 72-run defeat against South Africa in the opening Test in Cape Town.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham