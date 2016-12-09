 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja have picked two wickets today. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: England reach 285/8 at lunch in Mumbai
 
Debutant Keaton Jennings, who was drafted in the team to replace injured opener Haseeb Hameed impressed with his batting on the first day.
 Ravindra Jadeja have picked two wickets today. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: England have reached 385/8 in the first innings, the team added 97 runs in the first session and it's a great effort, considering the help for bowlers from the pitch.

Indian spinners did well in the morning session and clinched three wickets, but it has not been enough. The English order has shown a lot of determination.

Ashwin picked the first wicket of the morning, he removed Ben Stokes (31). The remaining two wickets of Chris Woakes (11) and Adil Rashid (4) were picked up by Ravindra Jadeja.

The visiting team would have hoped to cross the 350-run mark but now they have a total to challenge India.

England: 385/8 from 125 overs

LUNCH! Buttler and Ball are still out there and their partnership is now worth 51 runs.

England: 353/8 from 116.1 overs

Fifty! Jos Buttler brings up his half century.  England have now crossed the 350-run mark and they would be very happy with their batting effort.

England: 334/8 from 112 overs

Out! Adil Rashid, out bowled by Jadeja. Poor leave by Rashid, the batsman left his off-stump exposed and that was enough for Jadeja. Probably he didn't offer a shot as the last ball pitched around the same area and drifted away.

England: 320/7 from 107.2 overs

Wicket! Chris Woakes, out caught by Parthiv Patel. Very good delivery by Jadeja, pitched on off side and turned away from the batsman inducing an outside edge off Woakes' bat.

England: 316/7 from 105 overs

England have crossed the 300-run mark, Buttler is batting on 30, while Chris Woakes is unbeaten on 9. India must aim to bowl out England in this session.

England: 297/6 from 97 overs

Gone! Ben Stokes is out for 31, catch Kohli, bowl Ashwin. Another five-wicket haul for the offspinner. India appealed for a lbw and a catch, it was given not out by the umpire. India reviewed the decision and it was reversed.

England: 290/5 from 95 overs

Ashwin bowled the first over of the day. Ravindra Jadeja will bowl the second over of the day.

We are underway!

Mumbai: Welcome back to Mumbai for the second day's play of the fourth Test between India and England.

England finished the first day at 288 for loss of five wickets. Debutant Keaton Jennings, who was drafted in the team to replace injured opener Haseeb Hameed impressed with his batting on the first day. Jennings made a solid 112 on his debut.

Ben Stokes (25) and Jos Buttler (18) are still unbeaten for the visiting team.

For India, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin proved once again why he's India's strike bowler. The offie picked four crucial wickets on the first day, three of which came in the last session of the day.

England would be very happy with their performance on the first day. The pitch is only going to deteriorate from here onwards. They will aim to pile up as many runs as possible. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to bowl out the opposition sooner rather than later.

