Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test Day 2: Vijay, Pujara put India in command

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEYA TILAK
Published Dec 9, 2016, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 8:04 pm IST
Murali Vijay (70 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47 not out) have put India in command in the fourth Test.
Vijay stitched a 107-run unbeaten stand with Pujara. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
Mumbai: While England are still leading by 254 runs, Murali Vijay (70 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47 not out) have put India in command in the fourth Test as the home team ended day two at 146 for 1 here on Friday.

Although the KL Rahul (24) got out early as a Moeen Ali delivery sneaked through his defence to disturb the timber, the 107-run unbeaten stand between Vijay and Pujara made sure that India ended the second day of the Mumbai Test on a positive note.

Earlier, England, who resumed day two at 288 for 5, added 112 runs to their overnight total. India managed to have England on the ropes as Ben Stokes (31), Chris Woakes (11) and Adil Rashid (4) got out even before England had crossed 340-run mark, but Buttler (76), who was playing his third Test since October 2015, and Jake Ball (31), who was dropped when on zero by Virat Kohli in the slips, added 54 runs together and did not allow India to run away with the advantage.

For India, R Ashwin (6/112) and Ravindra Jadeja (4/109) shared the spoils with the ball with the former completing his 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equalling Kapil Dev’s record.

In reply to England’s 400, India were off to a bright start as KL Rahul, who was making a comeback, and Murali Vijay cashed in on every opportunity to attack England bowlers. Rahul, though could not prolong his stay in the middle, as he was done in by Ali.

Although Vijay, who took on Adil Rashid, offered England a hope to scalp one more wicket, the shots had just enough in them to tease the fielders and land safely in the outfield. Vijay kept playing his shots even after some close shaves, he did well to mix caution with aggression as he and Pujara did not allow England spinners to find consistency.

If India, who are in a healthy position at close of play on day 2, manage to bat through day three, England would have an uphill task to keep alive the five-match Test series.

Tags: india vs england, mumbai test, murali vijay, cheteshwar pujara
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

R Ashwin is in that zone where he is breaking records for fun. (Photo: AFP)

R Ashwin juggernaut continues to roll on

R Ashiwn equalled Kapil Dev’s record of 23 five-wicket hauls in Tests against England in Mumbai.
09 Dec 2016 12:13 PM
Jos Buttler said that the Wankhede pitch is still helpful for the batsmen. (Photo: PTI)

IPL experience helped me during this Test, says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler said that he and the England side are still optimistic about their chances.
09 Dec 2016 7:22 PM
Murali Vijay is unbeaten on 70. (Photo: AFP)

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: India end at 146/1, trail by 254 runs

R Ashwin equalled Kapil Dev's record of 23 five-wicket hauls with the wicket of Ben Stokes.
09 Dec 2016 9:10 AM

More From Cricket

Chennai Test to be held as scheduled: TNCA

The Commissioner of Police have given a nod to provide security for the contest which will start on December 16. (Photo: PTI)

Top Test nation likely to visit Pakistan soon, says PCB

No top test Team has toured Pakistan since March, 2009 after militants attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore. (Photo: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell's attitude impresses coach Darren Lehmann

Controversial all-rounder Glenn Maxwell

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: England falter despite Jennings’ gem

Keaton Jennings struck a century in Mumbai on debut. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)

Keaton Jennings does a Kevin Pietersen in Mumbai

Keaton Jennings became the 14th cricketer to have brought up a ton on debut against India in the longer format of the game. (Photo: BCCI)
