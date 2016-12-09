Ind vs Eng, 4th Test Day 2: Vijay, Pujara put India in command

Mumbai: While England are still leading by 254 runs, Murali Vijay (70 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47 not out) have put India in command in the fourth Test as the home team ended day two at 146 for 1 here on Friday.

Although the KL Rahul (24) got out early as a Moeen Ali delivery sneaked through his defence to disturb the timber, the 107-run unbeaten stand between Vijay and Pujara made sure that India ended the second day of the Mumbai Test on a positive note.

Earlier, England, who resumed day two at 288 for 5, added 112 runs to their overnight total. India managed to have England on the ropes as Ben Stokes (31), Chris Woakes (11) and Adil Rashid (4) got out even before England had crossed 340-run mark, but Buttler (76), who was playing his third Test since October 2015, and Jake Ball (31), who was dropped when on zero by Virat Kohli in the slips, added 54 runs together and did not allow India to run away with the advantage.

For India, R Ashwin (6/112) and Ravindra Jadeja (4/109) shared the spoils with the ball with the former completing his 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equalling Kapil Dev’s record.

In reply to England’s 400, India were off to a bright start as KL Rahul, who was making a comeback, and Murali Vijay cashed in on every opportunity to attack England bowlers. Rahul, though could not prolong his stay in the middle, as he was done in by Ali.

Although Vijay, who took on Adil Rashid, offered England a hope to scalp one more wicket, the shots had just enough in them to tease the fielders and land safely in the outfield. Vijay kept playing his shots even after some close shaves, he did well to mix caution with aggression as he and Pujara did not allow England spinners to find consistency.

If India, who are in a healthy position at close of play on day 2, manage to bat through day three, England would have an uphill task to keep alive the five-match Test series.