Mohammed Shami on Champions Trophy selection: Have lost weight, worked on weaknesses

PTI
Published May 9, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Mohammed Shami last played for India in an ODI, back in 2015 World Cup and after being picked for India’s Champions Trophy squad, it will be a fresh start in the 50-over cricket. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Two years is long hiatus from limited overs cricket and a fit-again Mohammed Shami is ready to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England from June 1.

Shami last played for India in an ODI, back in 2015 World Cup and it will be a fresh start in the 50-over cricket.

"Two years is a long time to be out of ODI squad. In these two years, I have focussed on my strength and fitness. I have also worked on my weaknesses. I have got leaner. I am hopeful that I can perform well in the upcoming Champions Trophy. I want to give my best shot," Shami said after being named in the Champions Trophy squad.

Shami who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, feels that IPL games will be great match practice in the tune up to the marquee event.

"IPL is a good platform for me wherein I will be getting 8-10 matches before going to the international tournament."

Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan's presence has been of great help as his insights helped Shami become a better bowler.

"Obviously, when you speak to former players, you get valuable tips. If you speak to Zaheer, there is something or the other that emerges," he said.

Shami is hopeful that the quartet of him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah should be able to perform as a unit.

"Our attack is one of the best in the world. We need to help each other out there in the middle. We would be certainly giving our hundred per cent and the rest is luck. Looking forward to Champions Trophy," he concluded.

Bill Clinton co-writes White House thriller with author James Patterson

Clinton is collaborating with bestselling US author James Patterson on "The President is Missing" to be published in June 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | HTC U 11 paint in red

Red colour variant of HTC U 11 (Photo : a screengrab from Onleaks and 91mobile render video)
 

5 Samsung Galaxy S8 features you probably didn’t know about

The new edge panel offers a lot of features that sets the device apart from other smartphones.
 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
