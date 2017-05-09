Sports, Cricket

Lalit Modi leaks MS Dhoni’s India Cements salary details, ‘appointment letter’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
Lalit Modi questioned why Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs a contract with India Cements, when he already earns 100s of crores.
These strong allegations by Lalit Modi have put Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan under the scanner. (Photo: AFP/ AP/ PTI)
 These strong allegations by Lalit Modi have put Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan under the scanner. (Photo: AFP/ AP/ PTI)

Mumbai: Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi made public, what he claimed to be ex-Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s employment contract with India Cements, a company that is owned by former BCCI and ICC chairman N Srinivasan.

According to the copy of the appointment letter uploaded by the former IPL chairman, Dhoni was given the position of Vice President (Marketing) at India Cements, with a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month, along with a dearness allowance of Rs 21,970, and also a special pay of Rs 20,000.

The document also entitles Dhoni to Rs 20,400 HRA when he is stationed in Chennai. He is also set to get a special HRA of Rs 8,400, if he is in Chennai, and Rs 8,000 if elsewhere. Another special allowance of Rs 60,000 and education/newspaper expenses of Rs 175 per month have also been mentioned in the “appointment letter”.

Modi also went on to question why Dhoni, who earns 100s of crores anyway, needs a job with such payments in India Cements.

Tags: lalit modi, mahendra singh dhoni, n srinivasan, india cements
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

N Srinivasan (Photo: PTI)

SC bars N Srinivasan from representing BCCI at ICC meets

Earlier this month, a BCCI special general meeting was adjourned due to the presence of some of the officials, including N Srinivasan.
17 Apr 2017 4:41 PM
According to reports, N Srinivasan has joined the BCCI SGM via Skype from London. (Photo: AFP)

N Srinivasan joins BCCI SGM from London

The old guard of BCCI is still showing defiance with N Srinivasan, 71, deemed disqualified as per the Lodha Committee Reforms.
07 May 2017 12:17 PM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Now get a smartphone on EMI with 0% interest

The schemes, available across Zenfone 3 Max 5.2, Zenfone 3 Max 5.5, Zenfone 3s Max, Zenfone 3 5.2 and Zenfone 3 5.5, will enable customers to purchase these smartphones with hassle-free financing options.
 

Can AI help choose a better password?

(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lalit Modi leaks MS Dhoni’s India Cements salary details, ‘appointment letter’

These strong allegations by Lalit Modi have put Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan under the scanner. (Photo: AFP/ AP/ PTI)
 

Video: Circus lion catches keeper by the throat, drags him around ring

He raised and trained the lion himself (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad executed their plans to perfection: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman. (Photo: BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan credits IPL performance for recall to India’s Champions Trophy squad

Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad with a match-winning fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. (Photo: PTI)

PCB signed proper contract with India, not an MoU: Shaharyar Khan

Shaharyar Khan noted that PCB would have benefited had they played a bilateral series against India, the failure of which had caused them massive losses and claiming for compensation. (Photo:

Mohammed Shami on Champions Trophy selection: Lost weight, worked on weaknesses

Mohammed Shami last played for India in an ODI, back in 2015 World Cup and after being picked for India’s Champions Trophy squad, it will be a fresh start in the 50-over cricket. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma makes cut, Mohammad Shami returns

Rohit Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham