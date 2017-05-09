Lalit Modi leaks MS Dhoni’s India Cements salary details, ‘appointment letter’

Mumbai: Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi made public, what he claimed to be ex-Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s employment contract with India Cements, a company that is owned by former BCCI and ICC chairman N Srinivasan.
According to the copy of the appointment letter uploaded by the former IPL chairman, Dhoni was given the position of Vice President (Marketing) at India Cements, with a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month, along with a dearness allowance of Rs 21,970, and also a special pay of Rs 20,000.
The document also entitles Dhoni to Rs 20,400 HRA when he is stationed in Chennai. He is also set to get a special HRA of Rs 8,400, if he is in Chennai, and Rs 8,000 if elsewhere. Another special allowance of Rs 60,000 and education/newspaper expenses of Rs 175 per month have also been mentioned in the “appointment letter”.
It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts. 😳😳😳
Modi also went on to question why Dhoni, who earns 100s of crores anyway, needs a job with such payments in India Cements.