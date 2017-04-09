 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs GL: Sunrisers win the toss, opt to field against Gujarat
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs GL: Sunrisers win the toss, opt to field against Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.
Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)

Basil Thampi makes his IPL debut!

t

Gujarat Lions' XI: Roy, McCullum, Raina (c), Finch, Karthik, D Smith, T Baroka, Praveen, Thampi, Dhawal, Kaushik

Sunrisers Hyderabad's XI: Warner (c), Dhawan, Rashid, Henriques, Yuvraj, Cutting, Hooda, Naman, Bipul, Bhuvneshwar, Nehra

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner won the toss and decided to field first.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Gujarat Lions today in IPL, at Hyderabad. On the other hand, the Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers registered a comfortable 35-run win in their opening game against a Royal Challengers Bangalore while Gujarat Lions were thumped by Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Yuvraj Singh in prime form and Australian Moises Henriques and Ben Cutting making all-round contributions, Sunrisers are favourites going into the match.

Under the spotlight will be teenage Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan Arman, who got a couple of wickets on IPL debut.

For Gujarat, save Praveen Kumar's couple of overs, Gujarat's primarily Indian bowling line-up were taken to cleaners by the KKR opening duo. The likes of chinaman Shivil Kaushik, India discard Dhawal Kulkarni were hammered all around the park.

The defeat would certainly force Lions to ring in a few changes. Australia all-rounder James Faulkner may replace a horribly out-of-form and out-of-shape Dwayne Smith.

With Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum set to get a longer rope at the top of the order, Faulkner's better bowling ability makes him a more viable option that Smith, who is batting lower down the order.

Skipper Suresh Raina had acknowledged missing seasoned players like Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja.

Their batting however, put up a decent show in batting with captain Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik scoring 68 not out and 47 runs respectively.

In the previous encounter between the two sides during the last edition's qualifier, Lions lost to Sunrisers despite ending as table toppers.

Sunrisers have a potent bowling attack wit Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cutting and Rashid sharing the burden.

Captain David Warner's destructive batting prowess is well-known but his form has been on the wane of late. Other opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a 40 in the last game and is eying to continue his good form hoping for an India recall in the Champions Trophy.

Seasoned Yuvraj Singh was at his best in that match scoring 62 runs in just 27 balls. SRH can take pride in its players like all-rounder Moises Henriques, young Deepak Hooda and wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha doing well for the side.

The teams (from):

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (captain), Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Akshadeep Nath, Ishan Kishan, Manpreet Gony, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Shivil Kaushik, Jason Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Munaf Patel, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Agarwal, Shelly Shaurya, Andrew Tye and James Faulkner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wk), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson and Yuvraj Singh.

Tags: ipl 2017, sunrisers hyderabad, gujarat lions, srh vs gl
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Yuvraj Singh (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad out to tease wimpy Gujarat Lions

The Lions have much to ponder after being chased mercilessly by the Kolkata Knights on Friday night.
09 Apr 2017 12:49 AM
Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Shane Watson gave the last over to Pawan Negi, his first of the match, with Delhi Daredevils needing 19 runs to win.
09 Apr 2017 2:41 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
 

A ticket to Mars could cost $200,000 per person

(Representational image)
 

What's he running from? Hrithik avoids interacting with the media, takes a quick exit

Hrithik Roshan at the dating app launch.
 

Video: Latvian mayor has a 'BBC Dad' moment as cat interrupts live session

The cat is busy relishing the coffee and jumps off when the mayor tries to pat it (Photo: Youtube)
 

MP: Newborn girl born with heart beating outside body, moved to AIIMS

(Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI 'SGM' adjourned, Srinivasan attends meeting

The meeting was attended by most of the veteran members rendered ineligible by SC order based on Lodha reforms, namely former BCCI president N Srinivasan. (Photo: AFP)

Lasith Malinga boost for Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga

IPL 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad out to tease wimpy Gujarat Lions

Yuvraj Singh (Photo: BCCI)

Younis Khan to retire after West Indies Tests

Younis Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham