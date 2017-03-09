Sports, Cricket

Video: Virat Kohli opens up on the breakthrough year in his career

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Virat Kohli won the Polly Umrigar award for BCCI's International Cricketer of the Year at BCCI's annual awards in Bengaluru.
Hailing his teammates for their support and contribution in helping India reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, Virat Kohli said the last 12 months have been a breakthrough year in his career. (Photo: BCCI)
 Hailing his teammates for their support and contribution in helping India reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, Virat Kohli said the last 12 months have been a breakthrough year in his career. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: Always aiming to be the best in the business since his early days, India captain Virat Kohli says he very well knew that he has to consistently perform in all three formats of the game to realise his dream.

Kohli, who won the Polly Umrigar award for BCCI's International Cricketer of the Year at the Indian cricket board's annual awards here last night, said he always wanted to be one of the top players in the world.

"I always wanted to be one of the top players in the world for sure. So I understood what it would take for me to maintain my form in all three formats. It is very important in transition phase to be available in all three formats and take the country forward," Kohli said.

Kohli also took a dig at his detractors and said he always believed in his abilities although there were many doubters around him.

"All along in my career, there were many people who had doubted the way I have gone about my game. Even now there are doubters and haters all around, but one thing is for sure that I have always believed in myself," he said.

"I always believed in my heart that if I work 120 per cent everyday in my life I am answerable to no one."

Kohli on Wednesday also became the first Indian cricketer to receive the Polly Umrigar award for the third time.

Hailing his teammates for their support and contribution in helping India reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, Kohli said the last 12 months have been a breakthrough year in his career.

 

"It is been quite unbelievable in the last 10 to 12 months. As cricketers you always have a breakthrough year for everyone. Starting late 2015 to the end of 2016, probably I could term is as the breakthrough year in my career. All the hard work, all the training on a daily basis, all the sacrifices, came together nicely. It could not have been possible without the help of the teammates throughout," he said.

"At times you don't do well but when the champion players in your side step up and everyone delivers what when you start producing results.

Tags: virat kohli, polly umrigar award, bcci awards night
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Video: R Ashwin brings the house down with witty comment regarding Cauvery water

Farokh Engineer asked R Ashwin, What's there in Karnataka water that produces great spinners like Chandra, Prasanna and you?
09 Mar 2017 9:49 AM
The KSCA on March 3, said it would not even

KSCA to boycott annual BCCI awards, Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru

The decision to boycott the function has been taken after the SC-appointed CoA decided to invite only eligible officials of the state units.
04 Mar 2017 1:09 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hope there's only love around you: Srinivas Kuchibhotla's wife wishes him on birthday

Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting in Kansas city of US, and his wife Sunayana Dumala. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni visits Ranchi stadium, have a look at pitch for 3rd Test

MS Dhoni was seen having a discussion with the curator as he had a look at the preparations for the crucial India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Scientists create new form of matter 'Time Crystals'

Photo: Illustration by Nature
 

Video: Virat Kohli opens up on the breakthrough year in his career

Hailing his teammates for their support and contribution in helping India reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, Virat Kohli said the last 12 months have been a breakthrough year in his career. (Photo: BCCI)
 

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

The incident unfolded after the Hawaiian Airlines flight took off from Las Vegas and the passenger -- a 66-year-old man -- requested a blanket as he was cold, Officer Rob Pedregon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles airport police, said. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Snapped: Salman Khan sweats it out on his brand’s bicycle in Panvel

The picture of Salman cycling that has made its way to the internet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni visits Ranchi stadium, have a look at pitch for 3rd Test

MS Dhoni was seen having a discussion with the curator as he had a look at the preparations for the crucial India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Kane Williamson leads fightback by injury-hit New Zealand

Kane Williamson was not out 78 as he propped up the innings with nightwatchman Jeetan Patel on nine, taking New Zealand to 177 for three in reply to South Africa's 308. (Photo: AP)

Video: R Ashwin brings the house down with witty comment regarding Cauvery water

50 shades of grey drama in one thrilling Test match

K. L. Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara played stellar roles in the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: AP)

The incident should be investigated, says Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham