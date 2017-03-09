Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Thursday announced the Indian team for the last two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar series.
The Border-Gavaskar Test series is levelled at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Thursday announced the Indian team for the last two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar series.

Pacer Hardik Pandya's injury-forced omission was the lone change in the 15-member squad selected for the last two Tests.

Pandya was ruled out of the Bengaluru Test due to a shoulder injury.

The Panel decided against picking batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammad Shami. Both the players have recently returned from injuries.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

Tags: india vs australia, indian cricket team, border-gavaskar series
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

