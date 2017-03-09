India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

Mumbai: MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Thursday announced the Indian team for the last two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar series.
Pacer Hardik Pandya's injury-forced omission was the lone change in the 15-member squad selected for the last two Tests.
Pandya was ruled out of the Bengaluru Test due to a shoulder injury.
The Panel decided against picking batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammad Shami. Both the players have recently returned from injuries.
India squad:
Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.
