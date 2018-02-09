search on deccanchronicle.com
ICC appoints PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as first independent female director

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
The introduction of an Independent Director, who must be female, was approved by the ICC Full Council in June 2017.
Nooyi will join the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman, following the unanimous confirmation of her appointment at today's meeting, an ICC release said.(Photo: AP)
Dubai: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi has been appointed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board as the governing body's first independent female director.

Nooyi will join the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman, following the unanimous confirmation of her appointment at today's meeting, an ICC release said.

 

"I am thrilled to join the ICC as the first person to be appointed to this role. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, ICC's partners, and cricketers around the world to grow our sport responsibly and give our fans a
new reason to follow every ball and shot," Nooyi said.

ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar, said: "Adding another independent director - particularly a female - is such an important step forward in improving our governance. To have someone of Indra's calibre is fantastic news for the global
game."

The introduction of an Independent Director, who must be female, was approved by the ICC Full Council in June last year as part of wide ranging constitutional change aimed at improving the governance of the sport.

The Independent Director will be appointed for a two-year term although she may be re-appointed for two further terms with a maximum six-year consecutive period of service.

Tags: icc, shashank manohar, pepsico, indra nooyi


