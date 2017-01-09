Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran attacked by unknown gunmen, escapes unhurt

Shapoor Zadran, who has played 39 ODIs and 27 Twenty20s for Afghanistan, was attacked by unknown gunmen on Saturday night. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul: Shapoor Zadran, the pace bowler from Afghanistan cricket team, was attacked by unknown gunmen in Kabul on Saturday.

Zadran, who has played 39 ODIs and 27 T20Is for the Afghan side, managed to escape unhurt.

Several bullets were fired at his vehicle on Saturday night, when he was returning home with his brother, in the vicinity of Bagrami area of Kabul, reported Khaama Press. It was also learnt that the gunmen fled the area after the attack.

The report also said that this was not the first time when Zadran was attacked.

Afghanistan Cricket Board is yet to react on the report of their premier pace bowler getting attacked.