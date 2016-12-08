Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: Jennings leads charge, England in control

England: 117-1 from 31 overs

LUNCH! England have made a resolute start to the first session of the fourth Test, with debutant Keaton Jennings leading the charge. While India managed to get the important wicket of Cook, England have largely been in control.

England: 99-1 from 24 overs

WICKET! The bowling change has worked. Jadeja picks up Cook's wicket with the third ball of his innings. Cook completely missed the big turn, as he danced down the track. Keeper Parthiv Patel fumbled the ball a little, but managed to gain control in time, to whip off the bails, before Cook got back to safety.

England: 92-0 from 24 overs

Keaton Jennings sweeps Ashwin to fine-leg, to score the first fifty of his international career.

England: 49-0 from 15 overs

DRINKS! England have made a steady star to the game, as captain Cook and debutant Jennoings take the score to 49 on the first day. Virat Kohli has tried different combinations in the first 15 overs, with pacers Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin all getting spells.

England: 23-0 from 6.3 overs

India take their first review of the match, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes up in appeal after one of his deliveries trapped Jennings in front of the wicket. However, the ball-tracking technology revealed that the ball impacted with the pad, outside the line of the off-stump. The original decision (not out) stands.

England: 22-0 from 6 overs

Captain Alastair Cook and debutant Keaton Jennings have made a decent start to the innings. Bhuvnashwar Kumar has been swinging the ball a little, and has troubled Jennings on a few occasions. However, the England openers have negotiated the India pacemen quite well till now.

Toss

England have won the toss and have decided to bat first.

Teams

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

England: Alastair Cook(c), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Jake Ball

Mumbai: India and England are back after their mid-series break, as they prepare to resume their rivalries for the fourth of the five-match Test series, at the Wankhede stadium.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, having won in Vizag and Mohali, after an initial draw in Rajkot.

While England cannot win the series anymore, they will be looking to at least tie the series 2-2 by winning the remaining two matches. Meanwhile, a draw will be enough for India to ensure that they win the series.

England will be rejuvenated by the mid-series break, when they went to Dubia to cool down. However, the loss of 19-year-old opener Haseeb Hameed due to a fractured finger will be a big blow for the Three Lions. Hameed has been replaced by Keaton Jennings in the squad.

India have also had their fair share of injuries, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, and Wriddhiman Saha being ruled out of the game.

It will be interesting to see how the Indians perform at the Wankhede, where they are playing for the first time since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement in November, 2013.