Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: England falter despite Jennings’ gem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEYA TILAK
Published Dec 8, 2016, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 8:24 pm IST
Virat Kohli and Co. will be a happy bunch going into day two after a three-wicket third session on day one of the fourth Test.
Keaton Jennings struck a century in Mumbai on debut. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 Keaton Jennings struck a century in Mumbai on debut. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)

Mumbai: R Ashwin (4/75) dashed England’s hopes of revival in the five-match Test series as India restricted Alastair Cook-led side at 288 for 5 despite debutant Keaton Jennings’ hundred (112) on day one of the fourth Test in Mumbai on Thursday.

England, who elected to bat, made two changes to the team as Jake Ball and Jennings replaced Gareth Batty and injured Haseeb Hameed in the playing XI.

India, who had their share of injury issues, brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to replace Mohammed Shami after the latter complained of sore knee following the Mohali Test. KL Rahul, who was declared fit after missing the third Test due to forearm injury, was brought back into the side.

England, after unwinding in Dubai following defeats in Vizag and Mohali, looked to have revived their spirits as they enjoyed a solid start courtesy a 99-run opening stand between Jennings and Cook. While there were a couple of unplayable deliveries from Ashwin and Jayant Yadav, there were no real demons in the pitch as the England duo thwarted Indian bowlers in the first session.

England would have enjoyed their lunch even more had it not been for Cook’s dismissal. Ravindra Jadeja, bowling his first over, got Cook stumped after the England skipper’s uncharacteristic dance down the track, just before the lunch break, went wrong. This was only the fourth time in his 235 dismissals when the England’s highest run-getter in Tests, was out stumped.

Joe Root was the next man to get out after Virat Kohli, despite moving to a wrong side, took a fine catch in the slip off Ashwin’s bowling. The Yorkshireman could only score 21 as India did not have to wait for too long to get their first wicket in the post lunch session.

Moeen Ali, despite being tested by the Indian spinners, and Jennings kept the England scoreboard ticking following Root’s wicket.  With 230 runs on the board and 8 wickets still in hand, it was clearly advantage England until Moeen (50) succumbed to a miscued sweep shot off Ashwin.

The Indian tweaker scalped one more wicket in the same over after Jennings, who was flawless in his 219-ball knock, was brilliantly caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at gully.

From 230-2, England were reduced 249-5 after Jonny Bairstow, perhaps England’s best batsman in Tests over the last 12 months, became Ashwin’s fourth wicket after hitting one straight into the hands of deep backward square-leg fielder.

Ben Stokes (25 not out) and Jos Buttler (18 not out) made sure India did not enjoy any more success in the final session on day one. However, Kohli and Co. will be a happy bunch going into day two after a three-wicket third session on day one of the fourth Test.

Tags: keaton jennings, india vs england, mumbai test
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Keaton Jennings made a confident 112 on his debut. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)

Could not be prouder, says Keaton Jennings after scoring century on debut

Jennings was inducted in the England team for the fourth test against India in Mumbai as a replacement for the injured Haseeb Hameed.
08 Dec 2016 5:30 PM
Keaton Jennings became the 14th cricketer to have brought up a ton on debut against India in the longer format of the game. (Photo: BCCI)

Keaton Jennings does a Kevin Pietersen in Mumbai

Keaton Jennings, like Kevin Pietersen, was born in South Africa and played a considerable amount of cricket there.
08 Dec 2016 3:58 PM
Ashwin picked three wickets in the last session. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: England end first day at 288/5 in Mumbai

The strong England surge was halted by India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the bowler picked four crucial wickets.
08 Dec 2016 9:10 AM

Nation Gallery

Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
Bhopal is observing 32nd anniversary of gas leak tragedy on Saturday as 20,000 people died and scores of people were maimed for life after the Methyl Isocyanate gas was leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide on the intervening night of Dec 2 and 3 in 1984. (Photos: PTI)

32 years on, Bhopal gas tragedy victims still await justice
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
 

Modi’s story of beggar using swipe machine was promotional video made by Hyderabad Co

The beggar agreed to do the role for Numero Graphics for a small fee. (Photo: YouTube grab)
 

Muslim owned London eatery has free Chritmas meals for homeless

The gesture is receiving a lot of praise (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Keaton Jennings does a Kevin Pietersen in Mumbai

Keaton Jennings became the 14th cricketer to have brought up a ton on debut against India in the longer format of the game. (Photo: BCCI)

Haseeb Hameed reveals what Virat Kohli told him after Mohali Test

Haseeb Hameed showed great temperament in the first three Tests as he scored at an average of 43.80. (Photo: BCCI)

Umpire Paul Reiffel rushed to the hospital after blow to head

Umpire Paul Reiffel has been rushed to the hospital, after receiving some basic medical treatment. (Photo: BCCI)

Australia name unchanged squad for first Pakistan Test

Pakistan also play 5 ODIs in Australia, having retained the same 16-man squad that recently lost a Test series to New Zealand 2-0. (Photo: AFP)

Champions League: Dortmund, Juventus secure top spots

Dortmund set a group-stage record with 21 goals as it stormed back from being 2-0 down. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham