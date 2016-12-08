Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: England falter despite Jennings’ gem

Mumbai: R Ashwin (4/75) dashed England’s hopes of revival in the five-match Test series as India restricted Alastair Cook-led side at 288 for 5 despite debutant Keaton Jennings’ hundred (112) on day one of the fourth Test in Mumbai on Thursday.

England, who elected to bat, made two changes to the team as Jake Ball and Jennings replaced Gareth Batty and injured Haseeb Hameed in the playing XI.

India, who had their share of injury issues, brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to replace Mohammed Shami after the latter complained of sore knee following the Mohali Test. KL Rahul, who was declared fit after missing the third Test due to forearm injury, was brought back into the side.

England, after unwinding in Dubai following defeats in Vizag and Mohali, looked to have revived their spirits as they enjoyed a solid start courtesy a 99-run opening stand between Jennings and Cook. While there were a couple of unplayable deliveries from Ashwin and Jayant Yadav, there were no real demons in the pitch as the England duo thwarted Indian bowlers in the first session.

England would have enjoyed their lunch even more had it not been for Cook’s dismissal. Ravindra Jadeja, bowling his first over, got Cook stumped after the England skipper’s uncharacteristic dance down the track, just before the lunch break, went wrong. This was only the fourth time in his 235 dismissals when the England’s highest run-getter in Tests, was out stumped.

Joe Root was the next man to get out after Virat Kohli, despite moving to a wrong side, took a fine catch in the slip off Ashwin’s bowling. The Yorkshireman could only score 21 as India did not have to wait for too long to get their first wicket in the post lunch session.

Moeen Ali, despite being tested by the Indian spinners, and Jennings kept the England scoreboard ticking following Root’s wicket. With 230 runs on the board and 8 wickets still in hand, it was clearly advantage England until Moeen (50) succumbed to a miscued sweep shot off Ashwin.

The Indian tweaker scalped one more wicket in the same over after Jennings, who was flawless in his 219-ball knock, was brilliantly caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at gully.

From 230-2, England were reduced 249-5 after Jonny Bairstow, perhaps England’s best batsman in Tests over the last 12 months, became Ashwin’s fourth wicket after hitting one straight into the hands of deep backward square-leg fielder.

Ben Stokes (25 not out) and Jos Buttler (18 not out) made sure India did not enjoy any more success in the final session on day one. However, Kohli and Co. will be a happy bunch going into day two after a three-wicket third session on day one of the fourth Test.