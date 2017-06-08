 LIVE !  :  While Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka fight for survival, Virat Kohli's Team India eye a berth in the semifinal as the teams square off in the Group B encounter at the Kennington Oval here on Thursday. (ICC / AFP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India
 
LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India

Published Jun 8, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
India: 17-0 from 5 overs. Rohit Sharma: 6, Shikhar Dhawan: 11
India: 17-0 from 5 overs

The Sri Lanka bowlers have kept it tight after the first couple of overs. They have pitched the ball up, making it difficult for the Indian batsmen in these overcast conditions. However, Dhawan managed to get a boundary through with a cover drive, piercing four fielders inside the ring.

Lakmal is maintaining good line and length so far. He barely gave Dhawan any room outside the off stump, and kept it close to the corridor of uncertainty. Maiden over.

Dhawan also gets off the mark with a cracking cut off Suranga Lakmal. However, the Lankan bowler came back with a vicious in-swinger, that whizzed inches above the bails.

India: 4-0 from 1 over

And Rohit gets India off the mark with a delicious back foot drive. His timing was as sweet as a rasgullah. Malinga comes back however, with some tight deliveries. A decent start for India.

Lasith Malinga to get the proceedings underway, while Rohit Sharma takes guard.

The national anthems are over, as Sri Lanka go into a huddle before Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan come out to bat.

And the teams are out for the national anthem.

Preview: Angelo Mathews has won the toss and elected to bowl as Sri Lanka take on India in the Group B encounter at the Kennington Oval here on Thursday.

While the Lankan side fight for survival, India eye a berth in the semifinals as the teams square off.

Sri Lanka have made three changes to the team which played against South Africa as Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka and Thisara Perera replace Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedara and Sekkuge Prasanna in the playing XI while India retain the winning combination, meaning R Ashwin missing out from action yet again.

"When I put my hand on it, I can feel the moisture. I don't see any assistance for the spinners. One would be tempted to bowl first here," says Saba Karim during his pitch report.

"This is a fresh wicket. This is the first time this pitch is being used in the Champions Trophy. There is fresh grass, which means the pace bowlers with get some lateral movement," added the former Indian wicketkeeper.

The Virat Kohli-led unit, which won their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan, are favourites to down their Asian neighbours and become second team after England to make it to the final four.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will need nothing but a win to stay in hunt for the place in final four.

Indian bowling attack did their job to perfection and the performance of the Indian batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and a cameo Hardik Pandya alongside Kohli’s unbeaten fifty-plus score were the highlights of India’s dominating win against Sarfraz Ahmed-led side. As India take on Angelo Mathews and Co today, captain Kohli will not mind an encore.

While India’s batting and bowling came good, their fielding was a letdown of sorts as the catches were dropped and misfields happened on multiple occasions. India will be keen to plug that hole before they move into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will have their task cut out. The Islanders lost their opening game against South Africa and with Upul Tharanga and Chamara Kapugedera out with suspension and injury, the Sri Lankan batting line-up will be under the pump to deliver in a big game against India. If Sri Lanka harbour hopes of an upset, all the three departments – batting, bowling and fielding – will need to come good.

The match, though, is under the threat as the rain is likely to play spoilsport.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedara.

