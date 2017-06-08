 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar stirkes early. (Photo: AP) LIVE| CT17 Ind vs SL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes first, Niroshan Dickwella departs
 
ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan century helps India post 321 against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka face a daunting task as they try to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals.
Shikhar Dhawan's century guided India to 321-6 in their ICC Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
London: Shikhar Dhawan led the India charge with a blistering 125 as the holders piled up 321 for six against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

After scoring 68 in India's 124-run victory against Pakistan in their Group B opener, Dhawan overpowered the Sri Lanka attack with another swaggering display at The Oval.

The 31-year-old hit 15 fours and one six in his 128-ball innings, receiving strong support from fellow opener Rohit Sharma (78) and MS Dhoni (63).

India's total was the highest of the tournament so far, surpassing the 319 for three they amassed against Pakistan.

It was a typically muscular effort from India as they pursue an 11th win from their last 14 ODI matches, and a 15th victory in their last 18 meetings with Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, beaten by 96 runs against South Africa in their first match, face a daunting task as they try to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals.

