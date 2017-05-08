No contract extension for Pune, Gujarat: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions’ two-year Indian Premier League contracts won’t be extended beyond the current edition and they will have to win bidding rights to return next year, the cash-rich league’s chairman Rajeev Shukla said here on Sunday.

Pune and Gujarat won bids to play after two franchises — Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals — were suspended for two years for their involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. They are expected to participate in 2018 after serving their suspensions.

“No extension is being given to both the teams (Rising Pune Supergiant and the Gujarat Lions). Agreement was only for two years. Even if we make it a 10-team league, the two new teams would have to be freshly bid, so they (RPS and the GL) are not being given any extension or anything,” Shukla said.

According to reports, the IPL governing council is likely to continue with the eight-team format as a 10-team league will increase the number of matches

to 84.

“Next year, as per SC order, the two (suspended) teams would be back. The issue of whether eight or 10 teams will come up at the IPL GC meeting. So far the plan is to go ahead with eight teams. A 10-team league has to be endorsed by the governing council.”

Shukla said the player retention policy might be enforced after completion of the 10-year cycle, as opposed to all players drafted in for auction after this year.

“We will have a mega auction but retention policy also needs to be decided. The mega auction is not going to take place immediately it will be just before next IPL, so we have enough time to decide.”

The veteran administrator also said that tenure of future IPL media rights (broadcast/digital/mobile) will be solely for five years instead of 10 years.

“There was an assessment that we should not go for 10 year duration. After five years, we don’t know, what would be quantum of league. How big the league would be? The Committee of Administrators was in agreement of everything. They were sitting together, each decision taken unanimously,” he added.