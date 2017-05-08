 LIVE !  :  David Warner and Rohit Sharma are looking to register the wins in their last few league-stage games in IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI) Live, SRH vs MI, IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decides to bat first
 
Live, SRH vs MI, IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decides to bat first

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
While Mumbai Indians will look to seal their spot in the top 2, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to find their winning ways, to make the top 4.
David Warner and Rohit Sharma are looking to register the wins in their last few league-stage games in IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)
 David Warner and Rohit Sharma are looking to register the wins in their last few league-stage games in IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and has decided to bat first. This certainly goes against the general trend in this year's IPL, but having already cemented their position in the playoffs, MI can afford to experiment a bit.

Hyderabad: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, who started off the season in great form, will now be looking to regain their momentum as they come up against table toppers Mumbai Indians, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai Indians may have already qualified for the top four slots in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 season, but they still need to ensure that they finish in the top two, in order to get a direct shot at qualifying for the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s winning momentum has been cut short with two consecutive defeats at the hand of Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Although they are a few points ahead of Kings XI Punjab at fifth position, one spot below SRH, David Warner and his men have to to rally around and get back to their winning ways, in order to ensure progression to the knockout stages at least.

