Live| KXIP vs RPS: Big wicket for KXIP, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gone

Two Australians are again, set to lead the teams out onto the pitch, as Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith gear-up for the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: BCCI)

RPS: 71-4 from 11.2 over

WICKET! Swapneel makes a further indent into the RPS lineup. MS Dhoni mis-judges the pace of the ball, as he prods it straight back to the bowler, who fumbled a couple of times, before finally holding on to it.

RPS: 63-3 from 10 over

With the top three batsmen gone, KXIP need to consolidate, as we end ter the second half of their innings. The advantage that they have is that both Dhoni and Stokes can hit the big shots when they need to.

RPS: 49-3 from 8.1 over

WICKET! This is a biggie! Marcus Stoinis gets, what could be the biggest wicket of the match. Steve Smith, who tried to smashit away for a six on the leg side, but Vohra catches it inches inside the boundary ropes. This is the first time that Stoinis has gotten Steve Smith out in an competition.

RPS: 42-2 from 7 over

WICKET! What a start for T Natarajan! Dismisses the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team with his second delivery in the Indian Premier League. Rahane went for an uppish drive, but he hit is straight at Stoinis in the deep.

RPS: 31-1 from 5 over

KXIP have come out all guns blazing today. They already got one wicket in the first over, and have kept the flow of runs down to around 6 runs per over.

RPS: 1-1 from 1 over

WICKET! Sandeep sharma has done the trick early on. His in-swinger completely fooled Mayank Agarwal, as the ball sneaked in between his bat and pads.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (wk), Ben Stokes, Rajat Bhatia, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda

Preview: Kings XI Punjab are all set to get their Indian Premier League action underway, as they gear-up for their clash against Rising Pune Supergiants.

RPS, led by Steve Smith, have already gotten off the mark in this tournament, winning their first match against Mumbai Indians earlier this week, with a seven-wicket victory.

Smith’s side have already looked strong this season, and the Australian can lead RPS to the top of the league, if they grab a victory in Indore on Saturday.

A strong batting lineup, with the presence of the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, certainly puts a lot of wind in their sails.

Kings XI on the other hand, will be looking to get off the board with a win in their first game of the season.

With the likes Glen Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, and David Miller, Kings XI also have the capability to hit the big runs on their day.