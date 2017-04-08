 LIVE !  :  Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP) LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Virat Kohli-less Royal Challengers Bangalore look to secure their first win of the season against Delhi Daredevils at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
 Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bat against Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday. 

Shane Watson-led side have made four changes to the team after losing their first game. Billy Stanlake, Vishnu Vinod, Pawan Negi and Iqbal Abdulla have replaced Travis Head, Aniket Chaudhary, Sachin Baby and S Aravind.

IPL 2017, Delhi Daredevils, Rpyal Challengers Bangalore, RCB Team

 

For DD, Kagiso Rabada will have to wait to make his IPL debut as Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, Sam Billings and Carlos Brathwaite take the four slots for foreigners.

IPL 2017, Delhi Daredevils, Rpyal Challengers Bangalore, DD Team

After being convincingly beaten in their opening game of IPL 10 by the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to secure their first win of the season as they host Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

While RCB will still be without Virat Kohli, who is recovering from shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi, there is no clarity on AB de Villiers’ participation. If he does not play in this game, Shane Watson, who could not contribute much with bat and ball in the first game, will continue to lead the team.

Although RCB look extremely weak with their batting due to the absence of KL Rahul, Kohli, de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan, the Bengaluru-based side will bank on Chris Gayle – to give them an explosive start and Tymal Mills and Yuzvendra Chahal to turn up the heat on the visiting team.

However, Gayle would not have it easy as Delhi Daredevils, who have one of the most balanced bowling units at their disposal. While the Rahul Dravid-mentored side is hampered by the absence of JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock, their bowling attack with vast options and variety – Zaheer Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Jayant Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem can be a game changer for the side which is looking to win their first IPL title.

While bowling is DD’s stronger suit, their batting, despite the presence of Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Corey Anderson, Sanju Samson and others, looks weaker on the paper.

Tags: live cricket score, shane watson, zaheer khan, rcb vs dd
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Gautam Gambhir (76*) and Chris Lynn (93*) shared an unbeaten 184-run opening stand to seal a thumping Kolkata Knight Riders' win against Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 points table: Kolkata Knight Riders on top after win over Gujarat Lions

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR side zoomed to top spot after a thumping 10-wicket win over Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions.
06 Apr 2017 12:25 AM
Rishabh Pant's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral. (Photo: Instagram)

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant joins Delhi Daredevils ahead of RCB tie

'The whole team will rally around Rishabh (Pant) and give him support,' said the Delhi Daredevils' coach Paddy Upton.
08 Apr 2017 9:56 AM
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is motivated to get back in action for RCB

AB added he draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal.
07 Apr 2017 1:01 AM
Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty runs during the first match of IPL 2017 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

IPL 10: Yuvraj’s 62 helps SRH beat Virat Kohli-less RCB

RCB captain Shane Watson pressed in seven bowlers by the 11th over.
06 Apr 2017 12:50 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat

Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Live| KXIP vs RPS: Glenn Maxwell puts on the big show to guides KXIP victory

Glenn Maxwell hit as many as four sixex in his innings. (Photo: BCCI)

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)

All my hat-tricks are special, I worked hard for them: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga took yet another international hat-trick during the second Sri Lanka-Bangladesh T20 International on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

It was Gautam Gambhir's idea to open with Chris Lynn: KKR's Suryakumar Yadav

Our score was above par but KKR’s Gambhir, Lynn were exceptional: Dinesh Karthik
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham