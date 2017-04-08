LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat

Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bat against Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Shane Watson-led side have made four changes to the team after losing their first game. Billy Stanlake, Vishnu Vinod, Pawan Negi and Iqbal Abdulla have replaced Travis Head, Aniket Chaudhary, Sachin Baby and S Aravind.

For DD, Kagiso Rabada will have to wait to make his IPL debut as Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, Sam Billings and Carlos Brathwaite take the four slots for foreigners.

After being convincingly beaten in their opening game of IPL 10 by the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to secure their first win of the season as they host Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

While RCB will still be without Virat Kohli, who is recovering from shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi, there is no clarity on AB de Villiers’ participation. If he does not play in this game, Shane Watson, who could not contribute much with bat and ball in the first game, will continue to lead the team.

Although RCB look extremely weak with their batting due to the absence of KL Rahul, Kohli, de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan, the Bengaluru-based side will bank on Chris Gayle – to give them an explosive start and Tymal Mills and Yuzvendra Chahal to turn up the heat on the visiting team.

However, Gayle would not have it easy as Delhi Daredevils, who have one of the most balanced bowling units at their disposal. While the Rahul Dravid-mentored side is hampered by the absence of JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock, their bowling attack with vast options and variety – Zaheer Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Jayant Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem can be a game changer for the side which is looking to win their first IPL title.

While bowling is DD’s stronger suit, their batting, despite the presence of Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Corey Anderson, Sanju Samson and others, looks weaker on the paper.